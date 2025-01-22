Gestor de riesgo para indices sinteticos
- Utilities
- Sebastian Lopez Camacho
- Version: 1.6
- Activations: 15
Risk Manager for Synthetic Index
Calculate the appropriate lot size using two lines and trade across 11 synthetic index: Boom 1000, Boom 500, Boom 300, Crash 1000, Crash 500, Crash 300, Step Index, Dex 600 Down, Dex 600 UP, Dex 900 DOWN, and Dex 900 UP.
Technical Features:
- Calculation based on percentage risk (R%) or fixed amount (R$).
- Market and pending order execution.
- Adjustable panel that can be minimized/maximized to avoid obstructing the chart.
- Dynamic lot size update when modifying chart lines.
How to Use:
-
Set the risk level:
- Use R% to define risk as a percentage of the balance.
- Use R$ to set a specific amount in dollars.
-
Choose the order type:
- Market order or pending order.
-
Set the lines on the chart:
- Red line: Defines the Stop Loss.
- Orange line: Sets the entry price.
-
Execute the trade:
- Press Buy or Sell to open the position.
Additional Resource:
- Watch the demo video.
- Before installing, check the screenshot to enable algorithmic trading.
