Gestor de riesgo para indices sinteticos

Risk Manager for Synthetic Index

Calculate the appropriate lot size using two lines and trade across 11 synthetic index: Boom 1000, Boom 500, Boom 300, Crash 1000, Crash 500, Crash 300, Step Index, Dex 600 Down, Dex 600 UP, Dex 900 DOWN, and Dex 900 UP.

Technical Features:

  • Calculation based on percentage risk (R%) or fixed amount (R$).
  • Market and pending order execution.
  • Adjustable panel that can be minimized/maximized to avoid obstructing the chart.
  • Dynamic lot size update when modifying chart lines.

How to Use:

  1. Set the risk level:

    • Use R% to define risk as a percentage of the balance.
    • Use R$ to set a specific amount in dollars.

  2. Choose the order type:

    • Market order or pending order.

  3. Set the lines on the chart:

    • Red line: Defines the Stop Loss.
    • Orange line: Sets the entry price.

  4. Execute the trade:

    • Press Buy or Sell to open the position.

Additional Resource:

  • Watch the demo video.
  • Before installing, check the screenshot to enable algorithmic trading.


Recommended products
Binance Futures Live an History Data
Bahadir Hayiroglu
5 (1)
Utilities
You can see Binance Futures data instantly in Metatrader 5 and it allows you to use all the features that Metatrader has provided to you. You can access the data of all symbols listed on Binance Futures. Don't forget to set the timezone. Binance it's 00:00 UTC. You need to fix it according to your own country You need to pre-install the free Binance Future Symbol List plugin. https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/82891 After loading, it automatically downloads the data of the cryptos in the m
Real Time Binance Spot Ticks Data
Ugur Ucak
4 (3)
Utilities
(Crypto Currency Charts) It brings the history as much as the number of bars you specify and starts to show the instant data directly. Provides the opportunity to work in all time frames. Allows you to work with multiple symbols. This app is a background service. It downloads the history of all symbols starting with "S" on the market watch screen and shows the ticks data. Automatically transfers real-time trading data of Binance Spot to MT5. Run the script in the link to use the pr
Ichimoku Map MT5
Pavel Verveyko
Indicators
Ichimoku Map (instant look at the markets) - built on the basis of the legendary Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator. The task of the Ichimoku Map is to provide information about the market strength on the selected time periods and instruments, from the point of view of the Ichimoku indicator. The indicator displays 7 degrees of buy signal strength and 7 degrees of sell signal strength. The stronger the trend, the brighter the signal rectangle in the table. The table can be dragged with the mouse. The
Order Block Void Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Order Block Void Indicator MT5 The Order Block + Void Indicator in MetaTrader 5 is an advanced tool designed to detect key liquidity areas and highlight them as order blocks. These zones are frequently utilized by institutional traders, making them ideal reference points for determining support and resistance levels. This indicator visually marks bullish order blocks with green boxes and bearish order blocks with red boxes. Additionally, once an order block is consumed, it turns gray to indic
FREE
AIS Order Machine
AIRAT SAFIN
Utilities
MOST IMPORTANT INFORMATION <1> Exactly this program was used to set World Record in Trading 2020 Account Equity was increased from $1,000,000 to $100,000,000 in 16 days Details => www.mql5.com/en/users/AIS <2> In the last days of this record the position was creating by 1000-2000 orders It was used the computer with 1 core Pentium 4 CPU at 2.8 GHz and 1 GB memory In the last two days the daily profit was $40,000,000 every day <3> It was 100% manual trading And this special program was used to s
Logo MT5
Agus Santoso
Utilities
Logo MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121289 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121290 Watermark MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120783 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120784 The "Logo" script is designed to display a custom logo or image as a background on a trading chart in MetaTrader 4 (MT4). This script allows traders to personalize their charts with logos or any other desired images. How It Works: Image P
FREE
FX Shield EA
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
Overview: FX Shield EA is a smart, structured, and customizable Expert Advisor built using the fxDreema framework. It combines classic EMA crossover logic with advanced risk and money management systems to provide traders with a reliable tool that adapts to market movements in real-time. This EA is perfect for both beginners and advanced traders who want precision entries, automated exits, and smart trade handling — all packed into one professional-grade robot. ️ Core Strategy: Entry Logi
FREE
Chat Ai MT5
Indra Maulana
3 (2)
Utilities
Friends, this tool does not work in backtesting and you must run it live. Chat Ai assistant a versatile and intelligent AI assistant Talk to the AI, get advice from it, give it orders Can be used in all charts, time frames, symbols, markets and... With a very simple interface This tool is an artificial intelligence assistant that you can chat with. You can give him different commands. for example: Tell him to open a buy order for you. Or tell him to close your sales deals Or tell it to change
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (46)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Order Manager Pro
Breneer Jacinto
Utilities
Order Manager Pro This product is an assistant tool for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to facilitate manual forex trading operations. It provides a control panel directly on the trading chart for order entry and trade management. Product Purpose   The tool is intended to streamline the process of placing and managing trades by consolidating order controls into a single interface. This allows users to focus on their trading strategy by providing necessary information and execution functions
Order Risk Panel Pro MT5
Young Ho Seo
Utilities
Introduction to Order Risk Panel Pro EA Order Risk Panel Pro EA is the professional version of the simple Order Risk Management EA. Order Risk Panel Pro EA incorporate three powerful features in one. The three powerful features include the visual trading & Risk Management, the Harmonic Volatility Line indicator and Trade Statistics Panel. For all these three features, you get the price of one. Firstly, Order Risk Panel Pro provides the highly efficient visual trading feature. You do not have to
LT Candle Counter
Thiago Duarte
5 (3)
Utilities
Candle Counter is a simple indicator that list the amout of candles in the day according to the current chart timeframe. It is specially useful for those teaching others how to trade, as it can draw attention to a specific candle of the day. Configuration: Reverse mode - if on, the actual candle is the first one. Position - Above or below the candles. Vertical distance - Vertical distance from the candles in pipets/points. Size - Font size. If you need help please don't hesitate to contact me.
FREE
Connection Binance Spot to MT5 Service
Eda Kaya
Utilities
Connection Binance Spot to MetaTrade 5 Expert This expert is designed to receive and display live price data from the Binance Spot market within the MetaTrader 5 environment. It does not perform any trading operations. Instead, it acts solely as a bridge, retrieving real-time cryptocurrency pair price data from Binance via API and rendering them as charts inside the MetaTrader 5 chart window. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  
FREE
MT5 Price and Indicator Date Exporter
Vener Garayev
Utilities
Data Exporter EA is a powerful and easy-to-use Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , designed to export high-precision market data and technical indicators into a structured .CSV file for backtesting, machine learning, algorithmic modeling, or statistical analysis. Whether you're a data-driven trader, quantitative analyst, or system developer, this EA provides a seamless way to collect and store historical indicator values alongside OHLC prices — with full control over timeframe, periods, and indica
MT5 OptiBooster
Andrey Dik
Utilities
Dear traders and investors! We present to you the MT5 Optimization Booster – an innovative product that will revolutionize your optimization experience on MetaTrader 5! The MT5 Optimization Booster is based on the innovative Quantum Swap Protocol (QSP) algorithm – a unique proprietary optimization strategy that forms the core of the product and elevates the process of finding optimal solutions to a new level. After the purchase , be sure to contact me . The product is designed to enhance the ca
AsaLineAlert alert order to LINE App MT5
Panthita Aichoi
Utilities
Asa Line Alert will alert your orders to Line Notify Application. Main Features Alert every orders in real time. Alert deposit and withdrawal. Easy to use . How to use STEP 1 : Make Group for Alert Create group LINE in your LINE Application STEP 2 : Create Token for Line Notify Go to https://notify-bot.line.me/ login and create a token STEP 3 : Invite Line Notify into your Group chat Add Line Notify as your friend and invite him in your group chat you want to alert STEP 4 : Put token Put
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.5 (14)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Trader Panel Alpha
Alvaro Garcia Batelli
Experts
Transform Your Manual Trading with the Best Free Order Ticket for MT5! Tired of the default MetaTrader ticket—slow and short on information? Trader Panel Grid Alpha is a professional-grade order panel built to give discretionary traders speed, control, and clarity. This free tool isn’t just another ticket; it’s a command station that puts your most important actions and data right on the chart, letting you focus on what really matters: your analysis. FREE VERSION FEATURES Lightning-Fast Execut
FREE
Real Time Binance Futures Ticks Data
Ugur Ucak
3.5 (2)
Utilities
(Crypto Currency Charts) It brings the history as much as the number of bars you specify and starts to show the instant data directly. Provides the opportunity to work in all time frames. Allows you to work with multiple symbols. This app is a background service. It downloads the history of all symbols starting with "F" on the market watch screen and shows the ticks data. Automatically transfers real-time trading data of Binance Futures to MT5. Run the script in the link to use the program. 
ZP Day Trading Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (4)
Indicators
ZP Day Trading Indicator in MT5 The ZP Day Trading Indicator is one of the tools developed based on Price Action trading style concepts in MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses color-coded boxes to identify Trading Ranges on the chart. A trading range forms when the price moves within a specific range between a resistance level (ceiling) and a support level (floor) over a period of time. In such scenarios, buyers and sellers reach equilibrium within the defined range. «Indicator Installation & User
FREE
Somi Auto Trailing stop EA
Minh Phuong Phung
Utilities
This is a powerful semi-automated EA designed for active traders who want enhanced control over their open trades. It combines advanced features like dynamic trailing stop , automatic DCA (dollar-cost averaging) , and a smart SL/TP synchronization system , all controlled via an intuitive on-chart button interface . Features: 1. Smart Trailing Stop Automatically adjusts your Stop Loss to secure profits as price moves in your favor. You can define: Profit thresholds to activate trailing (e.g.,
LT Mini Charts
Thiago Duarte
4.88 (8)
Utilities
This is a utility indicator that creates mini charts on left side of the chart you are looking at. It is very useful to watch many timeframes simultaneously, without having to change between multiple charts. Its configuration is very simple. You can have up to 4 mini charts opened. They automatically load the template of the "parent" chart. If you have any doubt please contact me. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot  
FREE
DataFeeder
Joao Paulo Euko
Utilities
Hi you, I need your help! Be my Patron, let's make it possible! https://www.patreon.com/joaopeuko https://github.com/Joaopeuko/Mql5-Python-Integration Esse Expert Advisor copia os dados("symbol,last,bid,ask") dos ativos que foram colocados na lista e só funciona enquanto o mercado esta aberto. Esse EA não é um link DDE ou RTD, as informações não são passadas em tempo real ao excel. O EA tem um delay de 30 segundos e o Excel tem um delay de 1 minuto. A vantagem desse EA é que ele dispensa o
FREE
Drawdown Protection
Elvis Tangalayuk
Utilities
This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to manage and limit drawdowns in trading accounts. It employs risk control mechanisms to reduce exposure during unfavorable market conditions. The EA monitors account equity, position sizes, and market volatility to adjust trading activity accordingly. Specification : Pair : All Pair Time Frame : All Drawdown can be set, the standard is 4% from equity
FREE
High Frequency Ct
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
Utilities
This utility copies Market orders, Limit orders, and Stop orders with a focus on high speed and easy setup. The utility works by setting up a Master and one or more Slaves. The setup is quite simple: you just need to define which account is the Master and which account is the Slave, and then set up the same Copy Trade Id for both. For the Slave to recognize the Master's orders, the Copy Trade Id parameter must be the same. Do not use numbers or special characters when setting the Copy Trade Id
Pound Breakout MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Pound Breakout MT5 is an Expert Advisor for GBPUSD that trades breakouts from a parallel sideways channel and offers impressive additional trading features. >>> Importand note before purchase. Please read first:  https://www.mql5.com/de/blogs/post/763901 >>> Live signal available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322082   >>>   Channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01 !!!Only for a limited time - one of the very best EAs of this strategy for only $39!!! The basis of th
Auto stops trailer
Abdulsalim Usman
Utilities
Introducing our Trailing Stop Tool, a powerful solution designed to enhance your trading strategy by trailing your trades based on a selected number of candles. This tool provides an advanced feature that allows you to dynamically adjust your stop loss level as the market moves in your favor, aiming to lock in profits while minimizing potential losses. With the Trailing Stop Tool, you have the flexibility to choose the number of candles you want the tool to trail. Whether you prefer a conservat
Trendline Surge
Mansoor Ali P Cheriaottayil
Experts
Trendline Breakout Pro EA: Maximize Profits with Smart Grid Martingale Strategy Unlock the power of trendlines and advanced grid trading with the   Trendline Breakout Pro EA ! This expert advisor is engineered to trigger trades when price closes above/below dynamically drawn trendlines, with flexible options to trade trendline   follow-throughs   or   rejections . Combined with a robust   martingale grid system , it’s designed to amplify profitability while keeping risk manageable. Perfect
FREE
Cyber Pulse
Marco Brugali
4.18 (11)
Experts
Cyber Pulse Cyber Pulse is an innovative automated trading bot designed to operate efficiently on the GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and USDJPY markets. This bot executes an average of 3-5 trades per week, employing a clever combination of machine learning algorithms and price action strategies to deliver an excellent trading experience. Performance and Reliability: Market Versatility: Cyber Pulse is optimized for a wide range of assets, including currency and precious metals markets, ensuring flexibility and
FREE
Multi Cross 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Utilities
M ulti Cross Alert! on your smartphone. Use multiple indicators to get a crossover signal on chart as well as on MetaTrader app. You can use all crossovers at the same time but it is not recommended cause your chart will look messy. Instead use combination of two indicators which will be better. IMP NOTE:- More indicators will be added in future updates. Any suggestions regarding indicators are welcome!   Indicators List: 1. MA (Cross) 2. RSI (OB/OS) 3. MACD Lines (Main Line & Signal Line Cross)
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (190)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (545)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (136)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Overview Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indic
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (50)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.91 (33)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.97 (29)
Utilities
The MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider is an easy-to-use, fully customizable utility that enables the sending of signals to Telegram, transforming your account into a signal provider. The format of the messages is fully customizable! However, for simple usage, you can also opt for a predefined template and enable or disable specific parts of the message. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. No knowledge o
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.79 (14)
Utilities
Copy Signals from any channel that you are a member (including private and restricted) straight to your MT5.  This tool has been designed with the user in mind while offering many features you need to manage and monitor the trades. This product is presented in an easy-to-use and visually attractive graphical interface. Customise your settings and start using the product within minutes! User Guide + Demo  | MT4 Version | Discord Version If you want to try a demo please go to user guide. The Tel
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
5 (1)
Utilities
***  Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework. It automatically analyzes reversal points and key zones across multiple timeframes, with a focus on providing no repaint signals and highlighting Points of Interest (POI). Additionally It also features an Auto Fibonacci Level System that automatically draws Fibonacci lines to help detect pullback and reversal points instantly. Most importantly, the sign
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.3 (23)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
Utilities
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications... Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OC
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Utilities
Trade Manager to help you quickly enter and exit trades while automatically calculating your risk. Including features to help prevent you from Over Trading, Revenge Trading and Emotional Trading. Trades can be managed automatically and the account performance metrics can be visualised in a graph. These features make this panel ideal for all manual traders and it helps to enhance the MetaTrader 5 platform. Multi Language support. MT4 Version  |  User Guide + Demo The Trade Manager does not work i
EasyInsight MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (6)
Utilities
EASY Insight – Smarter Trading Starts Here Overview What if you could scan the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds, with no manual chart screening at all? EASY Insight is your all-in-one export engine for AI-powered trade analysis. It gathers data from the most relevant indicators – including both 8 standard indicators and, if installed, your licensed Stein Investments tools – and transforms it into a clean, structured CSV format that’s perfect for backte
MT5 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (4)
Utilities
The MT5 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (23)
Utilities
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
MACD Divergence Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
4.33 (3)
Utilities
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated   with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,M20,H3,H8 timeframes of 20 symbols of Market Watch window)
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.56 (68)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (7)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [Instructions ] [ DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily mana
RSI Divergence Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
5 (4)
Utilities
RSI Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and RSI indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the RSI divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,M20,H3,H8 timeframes of 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Full desc
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (10)
Utilities
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Local Trade Clone MT5
Levi Dane Benjamin
Utilities
Transform Your Trading with the MT5 to MT4/5 Local Trade Copier. Seamlessly bridge the gap between two trading platforms with a user friendly interface for a easy to use copier. User Guide + Demo  |   MT4 Version Local Trade Clone MT5 does not work in the Strategy Tester. For a   demo   please go to the   User Guide To Copy to MT4 you will need to purchase the MT4 version separately  Features Copy trades across MT4 and MT5 in any combination (MT4>MT4, MT4>MT5, MT5>MT4, MT5>MT5). Easy to use GU
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
Utilities
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Utilities
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Filter:
Jesus0525
14
Jesus0525 2025.02.05 18:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sebastian Lopez Camacho
192
Reply from developer Sebastian Lopez Camacho 2025.03.04 15:47
Gracias por tu comentario, me alegra que te guste!
Reply to review