Trading Panel Fxpoint

  • Utilities
  • Robert Solnar
    Robert Solnar

    Robert Solnar

    Behind every trade stands a human, not an algorithm
    FXPOINT Trading Team is made up of traders with over 12 years of experience in the forex market. We are not a faceless company — we stand behind every analysis, every comment and every result with our own name.
  • Version: 2.300
  • Updated: 22 July 2026
  • Activations: 15

Trading Panel Fxpoint is a manual trading assistant and trade manager for MetaTrader 5.
It attaches to any chart and gives you a single control panel for your whole watchlist, your open positions, and your order entry — with one-click execution and built-in risk management, without constantly switching charts.

The panel does not generate signals and does not trade on its own. Every decision and every order stays in your hands. It is a tool that makes manual and discretionary trading faster, cleaner, and more disciplined.

Watchlist and overview

  • Up to 3 instrument sets, up to 30 pairs each (for example Forex, indices, crypto), switched by click or arrow keys
  • Live status dot per pair: open position, pending order, or both
  • Live result of every position shown in R multiples, spread included
  • One-click chart switching, with no new windows and no flicker
  • Per-pair marker to flag the instruments you want to focus on today (remembered after restart)

Broker compatibility

  • Automatic symbol check against your broker at startup, unknown symbols are clearly marked and skipped
  • Automatic handling of broker suffixes such as EURUSDm or EURUSD.raw
  • Works with any broker and any account type

Visual order preparation

  • Set Stop Loss, Entry and Take Profit with draggable lines directly on the chart
  • Order type detected automatically (Market, Limit or Stop)
  • Automatic position size and lot size calculation from a fixed risk amount or a percentage of equity
  • Optional pending-order expiration set visually with time lines

Trade management

  • Active trades window with live R and profit per position, plus totals
  • History window with your recent closed trades and their R result
  • Trailing stop that automatically moves the Stop Loss to break-even and beyond once a target R is reached
  • Midnight Protector temporarily widens the Stop Loss during the nightly spread expansion to avoid being stopped out by a spread spike
  • Automatic actions cancel all pending orders or close all positions at a chosen time

Price alerts

  • Horizontal price levels that alert you when price reaches them
  • Alerts run in the background across all pairs, even while you look at another chart
  • Delivery via MT5 popup, sound, e-mail, and push notification to your phone, ideal on a 24/7 VPS

Usability

  • Full keyboard shortcuts with an in-panel help window
  • On-chart clock with timeframe, symbol and candle countdown
  • Fully configurable layout, colors and behaviour

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5, any build, any broker
  • A demo account is recommended first to get familiar with the controls

Important
The panel is an assistance and execution tool only. It does not provide investment advice, trading signals or recommendations, and it does not make trading decisions for you.

This software ("the Panel") is provided solely as a tool for displaying information and assisting with order entry inside the MetaTrader 5 platform. The Panel does not provide any investment advice, trading signals, or recommendations.

Fxpoint, its authors, contributors and distributors accept no liability for any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential damages, financial losses or other harm arising in connection with the use of this Panel.

Every user acknowledges that:

  • Trading financial markets is highly risky and may result in the loss of part or all of the invested capital.
  • The Panel is a tool. All trading decisions are made solely by the user, at the user's own responsibility.
  • Fxpoint does not guarantee the correctness, accuracy or uninterrupted operation of the Panel.
  • Any software errors, outages or unexpected behaviour do not entitle the user to any claims against Fxpoint.
  • The Panel is intended for personal use only. Its distribution, copying or modification without the author's consent is prohibited.

By using this Panel, the user confirms that they are fully aware of the risks and conditions stated above, and that they use the Panel entirely at their own risk and responsibility.

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5 (1)
Utilities
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Utilities
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