Drei
- Experts
- Steve Zoeger
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Welcome
This fully automated robot is based on 6 different indicators.
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
You also have more trading options
-fixed TP and SL
-trailing
-exit by opposite signal
-Martingale
==========================================
This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts.
===============================================================================================
- => works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day
- => On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself.
- => I would recommend to test it on a Cent Account if you are not sure.
- => You can click on the link below for a Cent Broker which i use as well.
- => The Ea has been created by myself and i use it as well for my private trading.
- => The EA has more settings It can be used as Fixed TP and SL Trading EA
- => The EA can be used as Martingale
- => The EA can be used as trailing EA
- => Perfect for Longterm Investmens
- TO BE SAFE USE LOT INCREASE VOLUME TO FALSE
=>ADDITIONAL ON SCREEN STATS:
===================================
=> Lot size
=> Total Trades
=> Profitable Trades
=> Average Profit
=> Losing Traddes
=> Average Loss
=> Today Profit
=> Current Profit
==================================
Please be careful and trade responsible.
I wish everyone the mot possible sucess.
Thank you
Ich bin außerordentlich überrascht von dem Ergebnis ---- der Preis d. h. die Miete weit unter dem Preis Danke Steve