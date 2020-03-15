FX Multi Recovery

This is Special Intelligent Recovery system for Any Multi Pairs in a one accounts by Standards Martingale for Same "MAGIC Numbers ：Manual Orders =0 ", attached only one charts, Also possible only attached pair by "Single Mode", This is only recovery EA, not trading EA. Backtest is only recovery sample. defaluts is for M5 timeframe set up. You should set Same Target EA's Magic Numbers to This EA Magic Numbers, if Manual Trade, you should set Magic=0.





Also we recommend for good recovery ,please your trade EA's stoploss shoud be 0 ( no stoploss ).

Martingale Distance is controlled by Min Distance and Recovery Strength, and is protected from strong market movements,not by constant Distances

This EA Has a Special Three Martingale Mode.





1) Last Two Orders Even Mode.. for decreasing total lots

if Last two orders profits included swaps and Commissions is over Even profits(USD,EUR,JPY etc)

Two Orders are Closed , and new orders is Made with Smaller Orders Lots.





2)Loss Cut Mode .. for protecting so much loss

if Orders is Max orders, Last Orders is Loss cut Closed,and New orders is made with last Lots.

In this case, real order is MaxOrder - 1

3)Trend Revese Close Mode .. for Minum Recovery Orders and some Profits

4)If you want to be recovery for Manual Trade , Magic=0.





Other Fuction

1) Single Mode : For only attached Pairs

2) Recovery Strength .. recovery distance Control

if Strength is more bigger, Recovery distance is more bigger.

Recommend M5:11,M15:8 M30,H1 H4 D1 more small value ..please any value set check distance at backtest sample

... You can see any mode at backtest..

3)Others

Min Distance(Pips) : Min recovery Distance(Pips)

Max Orders : Max Recovery Orders

Multiplier: Multiply Martingale

Even Profits : Even Profits of Recovery Process in account unit USD,EUR,JPY etc ( Swap,Commissions included)











