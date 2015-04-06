FX Surfing
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 7
Moving Average (EMA) Range Filter with checking Trend direction by Daily Power flow and Intelligence Averaging system ,This EA " FX Surfing " is made.
This is very aggressive EA , year 150%-1000% profits..
M1 EURUSD Recommended. Min 1000USD , 1:400 , Japan. London Time Trading..
For News Filter,Please add at MT4 Tools/Options/ExpertAdvisors URL: http://ec.forexprostools.com/
Parameters
If you want to use JPY accounts, Please multiplied by 110 to Amount for Initial Lots like 500*110= 55000
Risk % for initial Lots like 5.0%/110=0.045
If you want to change the First Take Profits , Change the Profits(Pips) Like 10.0 to 12.5
if you want to change to trade open , close time , change the Open hour and close hour like 1 to 0 , 10 to 9
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- Comments : Order Comments
- Magic Number : Order identifications of same pair at one accounts
---Lots Calculation---
- Fix Initial Lot, if not Zero : If you use Fix Lot
- Risk (%) for Initial Lots, if not Zero : If you use Risk money Control
- Initial Lots : If you use initial lots par Amounts
- Amount for Initial Lots : Increasing Amounts each initial Lots
- Profit (Pips) : Profits for Orders
- Max Entry Orders : Maximum Entry Lots , not included Recovery Lots
- Min Order Step(Pips) : Minimum Order Distance(Pips)
- Stop Loss(Pips) if not recovery : Stop Loss if not Recovery Mode=False
--- Entry Condition ----
- Power Periods : Calculation Trend Direction Periods
- Power_Min_Range(Pips) : Order Acceptable last Power Range
- Power Buy Level High(%) : Entry Power Buy Level High Limit
- Power Buy Level Low(%) : Entry Power Buy Level Low Limit
- Power Sell Level High(%) : Entry Power Sell Level High Limit
- Power Sell Level Low(%) : Entry Power Sell Level Low Limit
- MA Filter Period : Moving Average Periods
- Sell Points (Pips) : Sell Points from Moving Average
- Buy Points (Pips) :Buy Points from Moving Average
- RSI Periods : RSI Periods for Power
- RSI High : RSI High Line for Power
- RSI Low : RSI Low Line for Power
- Bollinger bands Periods for Power
--- Recovery Averaging Setting ----
- Recovery Average Process : TRUE/ FALSE
- Recovery Ma Periods : Recovery Entry Ma Periods
- Max Orders: Max Orders of Recovery
- Recovery Distance(Pips) : Min Recovery Distance
----- Trading Period Setting -----
- Open hour1 : Order Entry Open 1
- Close hour1 : Order Entry Close 1
- Open hour2 : Order Entry Open 2
- Close hour2 : Order Entry Close 2
- Close Mode : All orders Close MODE Selection ( NONE , TIME ,DD , TIME Or TIME)
- Time Close hour : All Order Close Time if Close Mode = TIME, TIME Or DD
- DD level(%) : All Order Close if DD reach This level
---- News Filter Setting -----
- Trade Disable after News(Min) : Trade Disable after News(Min)
- Trade Disable before News(Min) :Trade Disable before News(Min)
- Enable Light News : If TRUE , Trade Disable for Light News
- Enable Medium News : if TRUE , Trade Disable for medium News
- Enable Hard News : If TRUE , Trade Disable for Hard News
- Your Time Zone, GMT (for news) : Your Broker Time Zone set for News Data control
- Currency to display the news (empty - only the current currencies) : Write here Currency to display the news (empty - only the current currencies)
- Draw only the future of news line : If TRUE, Draw Line
- Signals on the upcoming news :Signals on the upcoming news
- Color Important News : Color Selection for Hard News
- Color Medium News : Color Selection for Medium News
- Color Light News: Color Selection for Light News
- Line Style : Draw Line Selection
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If you want to know other parameters , please let me know by comments or private one.
Thanks