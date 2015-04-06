Moving Average (EMA) Range Filter with checking Trend direction by Daily Power flow and Intelligence Averaging system ,This EA " FX Surfing " is made.

This is very aggressive EA , year 150%-1000% profits..

M1 EURUSD Recommended. Min 1000USD , 1:400 , Japan. London Time Trading..

For News Filter,Please add at MT4 Tools/Options/ExpertAdvisors URL: http://ec.forexprostools.com/

Parameters

If you want to use JPY accounts, Please multiplied by 110 to Amount for Initial Lots like 500*110= 55000

Risk % for initial Lots like 5.0%/110=0.045

If you want to change the First Take Profits , Change the Profits(Pips) Like 10.0 to 12.5

if you want to change to trade open , close time , change the Open hour and close hour like 1 to 0 , 10 to 9

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Comments : Order Comments

Magic Number : Order identifications of same pair at one accounts

---Lots Calculation---

Fix Initial Lot, if not Zero : If you use Fix Lot

Risk (%) for Initial Lots, if not Zero : If you use Risk money Control

Initial Lots : If you use initial lots par Amounts

Amount for Initial Lots : Increasing Amounts each initial Lots

Profit (Pips) : Profits for Orders

Max Entry Orders : Maximum Entry Lots , not included Recovery Lots

Min Order Step(Pips) : Minimum Order Distance(Pips)

Stop Loss(Pips) if not recovery : Stop Loss if not Recovery Mode=False

--- Entry Condition ----

Power Periods : Calculation Trend Direction Periods

Power_Min_Range(Pips) : Order Acceptable last Power Range

Power Buy Level High(%) : Entry Power Buy Level High Limit

Power Buy Level Low(%) : Entry Power Buy Level Low Limit

Power Sell Level High(%) : Entry Power Sell Level High Limit

Power Sell Level Low(%) : Entry Power Sell Level Low Limit

MA Filter Period : Moving Average Periods

Sell Points (Pips) : Sell Points from Moving Average

Buy Points (Pips) :Buy Points from Moving Average

RSI Periods : RSI Periods for Power

RSI High : RSI High Line for Power

RSI Low : RSI Low Line for Power

Bollinger bands Periods for Power

--- Recovery Averaging Setting ----

Recovery Average Process : TRUE/ FALSE

Recovery Ma Periods : Recovery Entry Ma Periods

Max Orders: Max Orders of Recovery

Recovery Distance(Pips) : Min Recovery Distance

----- Trading Period Setting -----

Open hour1 : Order Entry Open 1

Close hour1 : Order Entry Close 1

Open hour2 : Order Entry Open 2

Close hour2 : Order Entry Close 2

Close Mode : All orders Close MODE Selection ( NONE , TIME ,DD , TIME Or TIME)

Time Close hour : All Order Close Time if Close Mode = TIME, TIME Or DD

DD level(%) : All Order Close if DD reach This level

---- News Filter Setting -----

Trade Disable after News(Min) : Trade Disable after News(Min)

Trade Disable before News(Min) :Trade Disable before News(Min)

Enable Light News : If TRUE , Trade Disable for Light News

Enable Medium News : if TRUE , Trade Disable for medium News

Enable Hard News : If TRUE , Trade Disable for Hard News

Your Time Zone, GMT (for news) : Your Broker Time Zone set for News Data control

Currency to display the news (empty - only the current currencies) : Write here Currency to display the news (empty - only the current currencies)

Draw only the future of news line : If TRUE, Draw Line

Signals on the upcoming news :Signals on the upcoming news

Color Important News : Color Selection for Hard News

Color Medium News : Color Selection for Medium News

Color Light News: Color Selection for Light News

Line Style : Draw Line Selection

-------------------------------------------------

If you want to know other parameters , please let me know by comments or private one.

Thanks



