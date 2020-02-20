Predator MT4
- Experts
- Volodymyr Hrybachov
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 3 March 2022
- Activations: 10
PREDATOR MT4 is a #FOREX advisor with an advanced adaptive strategy. It is assumed that if the price has been fluctuating in a narrow range for a long time, then orders of large players are collected there, and the price will bounce several times in the opposite direction from this level. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. The #ADVISER should be used on highly liquid currency pairs with a small spread and commission.
👉 MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46471
🛠 PARAMETERS:
- TIMEFRAME - timeframe for calculations;
- MAX_RANGE - the maximum range of price fluctuations;
- CALCULATE_BARS - number of bars to search for a signal;
- COUNT_BARS_IN_RANGE - the number of bars to enter the deal;
- MAGIC_NUMBER - magic number of the transaction;
- ORDERS_COMMENT - advisor comments in the order;
- MAX_SLIPPAGE - maximum slippage when opening a deal;
- MAX_SPREAD - maximum spread when opening a deal;
- COMMISSION_CONTROL - if the broker has a transaction fee, set the flag COMMISSION_CONTROL = true. To check the commission, the adviser will immediately open a deal with a minimum lot for the symbol. Do not be alarmed. This will happen only 1 time;
- COMMISSION_PER_LOT - or you can set the commission size manually, then the adviser will take this value into account when opening and closing orders, set as a commission for 1 lot;
- STARTING_MULTIPLIER - lot multiplier in the order grid;
- LOT_MULTIPLIER - from which order to start increasing the lot;
- OPENING_INTERVAL_SEC - the minimum interval between the opening of new orders in seconds;
- PENING_INTERVAL_PIPS - the minimum interval between the opening of new orders in pips;
- CLOSE_ORDER_DELAY_SEC - minimum transaction duration in seconds;
- TAKEPROFIT - take profit in pips;
- STOPLOSS - stop loss in pips;
- BREAKEVEN_START - profit in pips, after which the stop loss is set to breakeven + BREAKEVEN_PROFIT pips. If = 0, then not used;
- BREAKEVEN_PROFIT - the number of profit points when closing orders at the breakeven level;
- TRAILING_STOP - size of the trailing stop in pips, by which the fixed profit will change. If = 0, then not used;
- TRAILING_STEP - step of the trailing stop in pips which remains for the price movement after modifying the stop loss;
- RISK_PERCENT - calculation of a trading lot depending on the risk per trade. If = 0, then not used;
- FROM_BALANCE - calculation of the trading lot from the balance. Formula: Balance / FROM_BALANCE * LOTS. If = 0, then not used;
- LOTS - fixed lot if RISK_PERCENT = 0 and FROM_BALANCE = 0;
No es lo que buscaba, para mi es algo arriesgado. Aunque es ampliamente configurable y se le puede sacar buen provecho. Solo lo he usado un mes de prueba. En el mercado actual genera algunos DD