Investment EA
- Experts
- Steve Zoeger
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Fully Automated Robot
Watch here how to set the bot
✅ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wCzTFIGNp4&feature=youtu.be
This Long term Robot for MT4 is based on 9 Indicators.
==> You have 4 Options to trade
==> 1. Set TP and SL
==> 2.Trailing the trade when in profit
==> 3.Close at opposite signal
==> 4.Martingale option
- works on all Time Frames.
- On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself.
- I would recommend to test it on a Cent Account if you are not sure.
- You can click on the link below for a Cent Broker which i use as well.
- The Ea has been created by myself and i use it as well for my private trading.
- It works on all FX Pairs.
- The EA has more settings It can be used as Fixed TP and SL Trading EA
- The EA can be used as Martingale
- The EA can be used as trailing EA
- Perfect for Longterm Investments
- I recommend higher time frames such as DAY Frame
- Please set lot increase to false
---
Recommended Settings
Default settings as they are +
+++ CCI LEVEL UPPER to 100
+++ CCI LEVEL Lower to -100
+++ RSI LEVEL UPPER to 70
+++ RSI LEVEL Lower to 30
Please be careful and trade responsible.
Thank you