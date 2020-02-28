Turbo 10X Auto Stop Loss Take Profit

This EA Automatically sets stop loss and take profit levels on limit orders.

It is fully adjustable : you can set the amount of pips for your SL or TP level

Helps limit your risk Automatically

Just drag and drop onto your MT4 chart and it start working for you

You can save different pip levels to drag onto the chart

You only have to drag it onto the chart once and it will automatically set your SL and TP level

Every time you enter a Pending Order