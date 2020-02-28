Turbo 10X Auto Stop Loss Take Profit
- Utilities
- Tarek Salem
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This EA Automatically sets stop loss and take profit levels on limit orders.
It is fully adjustable : you can set the amount of pips for your SL or TP level
Helps limit your risk Automatically
Just drag and drop onto your MT4 chart and it start working for you
You can save different pip levels to drag onto the chart
You only have to drag it onto the chart once and it will automatically set your SL and TP level
Every time you enter a Pending Order