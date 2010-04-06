Price Action PB EA mx

PRICE ACTION PB EA - is a great automatic trading system based on the price action research!





This is "set and forget" Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you! 7 Set files available! D1 timeframe!





Trading idea is based on famous powerful Price Action pattern - PinBar!





Price Action PB EA is very good investment - it will work years and years for you, all Set_files have positive mathematical expectancy!





Download EA Set_files for testing and trading:





EA Features:

- EA can run on 7 pairs simultaneously.

- System is not wasting money for high commissions as many scalpers.

- No tight spread requirements - EA can be used on any account.

- System is NOT using any dangerous grid methods.

- EA has built-in compound interest money management by default.

- Every trade has SL and TP which are not visible for broker.

- SL and TP are dynamic - they can adapt to market volatility by default.

- Compensation mode is available in EA settings.

- Trend, Oscillator and Day filters are built-in.

-Trading pairs: AUDNZD, EURCAD, NZDJPY, GBPJPY, CADJPY, GBPAUD, AUDUSD.

-Timeframe: D1.

-Operating time: EA is looking for entry opportunities at the end of D1 candle. If system did not set orders after day candle is formed (on D1 timeframe) - it means there were no entry signals available on chart.





How to install:

-Open 7 recommended charts:

AUDNZD, EURCAD, NZDJPY, GBPJPY, CADJPY, GBPAUD, AUDUSD.

-Select D1 timeframe on each chart.

-Attach Expert Adviser to each chart.

-Apply corresponding "Set_file" to EA.

-Robot is doing everything automatically - all you need is to install it to MT4 and leave PC run 24/7 (OR just use VPS instead of PC).





It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.