CC1 Trader





The Robot is mostly based on the CCI Indicator.





Watch here how to set the bot

✅ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wCzTFIGNp4&feature=youtu.be





This EA is created to work on all Time Frames and all Currency Pairs.

The Robot is based on one standard Indicator.No other Indicator required.

Different settings possible

SL and TP

Trailing Stop

Martingale