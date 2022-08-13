Tron Scalper

Tron Scalper is indicator designed for scalping.


An indicator that gives signals based on the readings of a whole range of standard and proprietary tools.



Main Features of Tron Scalper:

Analytical functions
  • It can be used on any currency pairs and time frames;
  • The indicator does not redraw;
Graphical capabilities
  • Occupies the minimum number of places on the chart;
  • Flexible tinctures;
  • Easy to learn;
Tron Scalper consists of
  • The blue line is the RSI indicator;
  • The orange line is a consolidated RSI indicator based on the T3 RSI;
  • Dotted lines are the boundaries of the Bollinger Bands;
  • The blue line is the median line of the Bollinger bands;

The main features of Tron Scalper:

  • Has a set of indicator for filtering;
  • The indicator itself shows when it is necessary to enter the market;

Basic settings of Tron Scalper:

 RSI Period - setting the blue line of the RSI;

 Bands Period - adjustment of dotted lines;

 MA Period - setting the moving average;

 Bands Deviations - band deviation;

 Bands Shift - shift of bands; 


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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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