Tron Scalper
- Indicators
-
Ivan BokhanHi, I am Ivan Bokhan, I am engaged in trading and indicator development with experts.
Contacts:
Telegram: @IvanoooB;
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Tron Scalper is indicator designed for scalping.
An indicator that gives signals based on the readings of a whole range of standard and proprietary tools.
Main Features of Tron Scalper:
Analytical functions
- It can be used on any currency pairs and time frames;
- The indicator does not redraw;
Graphical capabilities
- Occupies the minimum number of places on the chart;
- Flexible tinctures;
- Easy to learn;
Tron Scalper consists of
- The blue line is the RSI indicator;
- The orange line is a consolidated RSI indicator based on the T3 RSI;
- Dotted lines are the boundaries of the Bollinger Bands;
- The blue line is the median line of the Bollinger bands;
The main features of Tron Scalper:
- Has a set of indicator for filtering;
- The indicator itself shows when it is necessary to enter the market;
Basic settings of Tron Scalper:
RSI Period - setting the blue line of the RSI;
Bands Period - adjustment of dotted lines;
MA Period - setting the moving average;
Bands Deviations - band deviation;
Bands Shift - shift of bands;