TH3 RAC3 eurusd

Expert Advisor TH3 RAC3 EURUSD is an original program, the result of almost 12 years of programming, countless tests, trials and experiments. In this version, it is designed and optimized to work on the EUR USD currency pair with a leverage of 1:100,  TIME FRAME M1 - one minute and for EURUSD quotations 5 DECIMAL DIGITS. With lower capital commitment, also up to 1:30.

In the settings, you can choose to invest in a percentage of capital or to set a fixed lot size.

I recommend investing with the lowest possible percentage or lot size, depending on who likes the risk 😊

The program obtains its decisions about opening a transaction from the settings of helpful indicators. The minimal size of the Take Profit is determined by the use - the suggested and tested size was set.

The program pyramids profitable transactions, i.e. increases the number of orders. It averages transactions if the market goes in the opposite direction based on indicators and market volatility. If the market moves in the direction in which the transactions are opened, it pyramids them by adding a new order in line with the direction of the price. So the profits that can be achieved are immeasurable because they depend on market volatility and price fluctuations. If the behavior of prices on the market allows the expert to pyramid profits for a long time, they can reach sky-high proportions, which is what I and everyone wish for 😊.

It may also happen that in very bad circumstances, because markets and their reactions to various events are unpredictable, prices will suddenly go in the opposite direction to our open positions and a large loss of capital may occur, which is why I strongly recommend withdrawing the earned money, e.g. Half of it is best to save it after each profitable transaction and put it in the piggy bank so that you can only risk your earned money as quickly as possible. The robot is when tested on each tick based on real ticks. Over the last year: from January 2, 2023 to the present day: April 11, 2024, on tests with a deposit size of USD, leverage 1:100, 10,000 USD and set 1 Lot per order it achieved a maximum capital drawdown of 19.37% and a net profit of approximately 344%. If there are many pyramids, the profit may be much greater. This program performs on average about 300 transactions per year.

On tests, with a higher risk and the 5 Lot setup, leverage 1:100, the capital drawdown was 22.30% and the net profit was USD 172,222.94 , i.e. 1,722% but, because the market is unpredictable and prices sometimes move in surprising ways However, I do not recommend increasing the commitment by increasing of Lots because the risk of capital loss and termination of the program is high.

In tests with a capital of USD 100,000, leverage of 1:100, M1 minute interval and setting the order size to 40 Lots in the same period of time, the program achieved a (gross result of USD 2,499,165.06) a net result of USD 1,412,860.31, i.e. approximately 1,400% with a maximum capital drawdown of 23.62% - on the attached screens. Although personally I would prefer lower risk, e.g. 10 Lots for USD 100,000 :) but it depends on who likes what, so:

Let's go! "Slow and steady wins THE RACE!" :)

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The EA uses a complex non-linear formula for calculating market entry points and a unique algorithm for fixing the result of work. The trading expert does not use the increase in the volume of transactions to block unprofitable positions. Mandatory take profit and stop loss levels are used. The adviser controls the spread increase by the broker and skips trading until the spread returns to its "normal" values. The best results are achieved when working with trading instruments with default
EagleEye
Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Experts
EagleEye is an automated trading system that uses a indicator and price action to open and close trades. Trades every day at a full time. Every trade has Stop Loss from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for steady and stable growth over the long run. The EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Doesn't use grid, martingale or other dangerous money management methods. Timeframe H1, currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD
Extreme Reversal EA
Elmira Memish
Experts
Extreme Reversal EA EA is designed to trade CS ATR Fibo Channels Indicator :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60415 Extreme Reversal EA opens trades according to the following calculations: - ATR - TMA  - Cycles - Murrey Math Calculations - Moving Averages Extreme Reversal EA works on every timeframe and instrument. Full alert and push notification functions. INPUTS: GLOBAL VARIABLES: MAGIC NUMBER: CHANGE THE VALUE TO TRADE ON THE SAME INSTRUMENT / TIMEFRAME ORDER LOTS: MANUAL / USER DEF
Harvester88
Fan Tie Ceng
Experts
Harvester 88 The main advantages of Harvester88 EA EA is a symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed specifically for trading major currency pairs, it implements a simple and versatile trading strategy that can be applied to any tool. 1. Fully automatic trading 24/5. 2. It can handle deposits not less than US$50. 3. Always use stop loss to control risk. 4. Use trailing stop protection to chase profits. 5. Ability to set transaction time. 6. Choose fixed-lot mode or compound interest mode EA
AI Nodiurnal EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
AI Nodiurnal EA is an advanced Forex robot that leverages cutting-edge machine learning technology to optimize trading strategies and enhance performance in the dynamic foreign exchange market. The term "Nodiurnal" reflects its ability to adapt and operate not only during the typical diurnal (daytime) trading hours but also during non-standard periods, providing a continuous and adaptive approach to forex trading. Settings : Default settings on   Currency Pair :  EURUSD H1 . Special setting is
BitcoinWhale
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
5 (1)
Experts
BitcoinWhale   is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the  Bitcoin/USD   pair. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day, thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer. The robot will be fu
GoldScalper
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
GoldScalper   is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the  XAU/USD   pair. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the 5M Timeframe . thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be availabl
IndexPro
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
IndexPro  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Trading of   Indices  Such as Ger30. S&P500, US30 index  . This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the H1 Timeframe on Ger30 . H1 or 5M on S&P500 . & 5M US30 . thanks to which it is more effective than a hu
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