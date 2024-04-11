Expert Advisor TH3 RAC3 EURUSD is an original program, the result of almost 12 years of programming, countless tests, trials and experiments. In this version, it is designed and optimized to work on the EUR USD currency pair with a leverage of 1:100, TIME FRAME M1 - one minute and for EURUSD quotations 5 DECIMAL DIGITS. With lower capital commitment, also up to 1:30.

In the settings, you can choose to invest in a percentage of capital or to set a fixed lot size.

I recommend investing with the lowest possible percentage or lot size, depending on who likes the risk 😊

The program obtains its decisions about opening a transaction from the settings of helpful indicators. The minimal size of the Take Profit is determined by the use - the suggested and tested size was set.

The program pyramids profitable transactions, i.e. increases the number of orders. It averages transactions if the market goes in the opposite direction based on indicators and market volatility. If the market moves in the direction in which the transactions are opened, it pyramids them by adding a new order in line with the direction of the price. So the profits that can be achieved are immeasurable because they depend on market volatility and price fluctuations. If the behavior of prices on the market allows the expert to pyramid profits for a long time, they can reach sky-high proportions, which is what I and everyone wish for 😊.

It may also happen that in very bad circumstances, because markets and their reactions to various events are unpredictable, prices will suddenly go in the opposite direction to our open positions and a large loss of capital may occur, which is why I strongly recommend withdrawing the earned money, e.g. Half of it is best to save it after each profitable transaction and put it in the piggy bank so that you can only risk your earned money as quickly as possible. The robot is when tested on each tick based on real ticks. Over the last year: from January 2, 2023 to the present day: April 11, 2024, on tests with a deposit size of USD, leverage 1:100, 10,000 USD and set 1 Lot per order it achieved a maximum capital drawdown of 19.37% and a net profit of approximately 344%. If there are many pyramids, the profit may be much greater. This program performs on average about 300 transactions per year.

On tests, with a higher risk and the 5 Lot setup, leverage 1:100, the capital drawdown was 22.30% and the net profit was USD 172,222.94 , i.e. 1,722% but, because the market is unpredictable and prices sometimes move in surprising ways However, I do not recommend increasing the commitment by increasing of Lots because the risk of capital loss and termination of the program is high.

In tests with a capital of USD 100,000, leverage of 1:100, M1 minute interval and setting the order size to 40 Lots in the same period of time, the program achieved a (gross result of USD 2,499,165.06) a net result of USD 1,412,860.31, i.e. approximately 1,400% with a maximum capital drawdown of 23.62% - on the attached screens. Although personally I would prefer lower risk, e.g. 10 Lots for USD 100,000 :) but it depends on who likes what, so:

Let's go! "Slow and steady wins THE RACE!" :)