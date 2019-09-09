Local Time Bar and Clock for MT4 Retina

Layout modified version for high-resolution displays!

The different server times for each broker can be a heavy load when trading in short period.

This indicator displays the minimum trade information required to win at a glance.

The sub window displays the local time, and the main chart displays not only the local time,

-Symbol

-Period

-BarEndTime

-Spred

-TokyoTime

-LondonTime

-NewYorkTime

-ServerTime

and so on...

The information display on the main chart can be selected from four places: upper right, lower right, upper left, and lower left.
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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The indicator allows you to simplify the interpretation of signals produced by the classical ADX indicator. The position of the hight bars of the histogram relative to zero and the histogram coloring indicate the direction of price movement determined by the intersection of DI+ / DI-. The position of the hight bars of the histogram relative to zero and the color indicate the strength of the price movement. The indicator is a logical continuation of the series of indicators using this classica
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The different server times for each broker can be a heavy load when trading in short period. This indicator displays the minimum trade information required to win at a glance. The sub window displays the local time, and the main chart displays not only the local time, -Symbol -Period -BarEndTime -Spred -TokyoTime -LondonTime -NewYorkTime -ServerTime and so on... The information display on the main chart can be selected from four places: upper right, lower right, upper left, and low
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The current Rise and Fall is judged from the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of the three cycles and displayed in a panel by color coding. The second and third of the three cycles are changed according to the correction factor multiplied by the first cycle (minimum cycle). In addition, each CCI is displayed with ATR (Average True Range) corrected for variation. When two of the three CCI are complete, Trend_1 is displayed. When all three are complete, Trend_2 is displayed. // --- Squeeze is d
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The current Rise and Fall is judged from the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of the three cycles and displayed in a panel by color coding. The second and third of the three cycles are changed according to the correction factor multiplied by the first cycle (minimum cycle). In addition, each CCI is displayed with ATR (Average True Range) corrected for variation. When two of the three CCI are complete, Trend_1 is displayed. When all three are complete, Trend_2 is displayed. // --- Squeeze is
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The indicator allows you to simplify the interpretation of signals produced by the classical MACD indicator.  It is based on the double-smoothed rate of change (ROC).  Bollinger Bands is made from EMA line.  The indicator is a logical continuation of the series of indicators using this classical and efficient technical indicator. The strength of the trend is determined by Bands and main line. If the bands width are smaller than the specified value, judge it as suqueeze and do not recommend tra
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This indicator improves the "DMI Trend" so that the trend signal reacts faster than before. ---The indicator allows you to simplify the interpretation of signals produced by the classical ADX indicator. The position of the hight bars of the histogram relative to zero and the histogram coloring indicate the direction of price movement determined by the intersection of DI+ / DI-. The position of the hight bars of the histogram relative to zero and the color indicate the strength of the price mo
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