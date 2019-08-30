Three CCI and BandSqueeze for MT5

The current Rise and Fall is judged from the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of the three cycles and displayed in a panel by color coding.

The second and third of the three cycles are changed according to the correction factor multiplied by the first cycle (minimum cycle).

In addition, each CCI is displayed with ATR (Average True Range) corrected for variation.

When two of the three CCI are complete, Trend_1 is displayed.

When all three are complete, Trend_2 is displayed.

// ---

Squeeze is displayed when the width of Bollinger Bands becomes extremely narrow.

By adjusting the Bands period and BandsDeviation (deviation), and the allowable deviations in the past maximum and minimum of bandwidth,

You can change the display of Squeeze intensity.

// ---

Up arrow and Down arrow are not displayed when Squeeze is occurring.

They are displayed according to the Trend_1 status at the end of Squeeze and Trend_2 status .


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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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The indicator allows you to simplify the interpretation of signals produced by the classical MACD indicator.  It is based on the double-smoothed rate of change (ROC).  Bollinger Bands is made from EMA line.  The indicator is a logical continuation of the series of indicators using this classical and efficient technical indicator. The strength of the trend is determined by Bands and main line. If the bands width are smaller than the specified value, judge it as suqueeze and do not recommend tra
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This indicator improves the "DMI Trend" so that the trend signal reacts faster than before. ---The indicator allows you to simplify the interpretation of signals produced by the classical ADX indicator. The position of the hight bars of the histogram relative to zero and the histogram coloring indicate the direction of price movement determined by the intersection of DI+ / DI-. The position of the hight bars of the histogram relative to zero and the color indicate the strength of the price mo
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