Fast Signal Fx

Fast Signal Fx

This indicator is working very simple. The indicator will detect the swing pattern and find the return point. The main structure was combined with Stochastic Oscillator level for return point and moving average calculation for confirm the direction.

The important strategy is making fast signal for scalper trading technique with high frequency trade.

Indicator Installation

  • Attach this indicator to the chart window of currency pairs.
  • The recommended currencies are EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, USDCHF, GBPCHF
  • The recommended timeframes are M1 and M5 and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications.
  • The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame.
  • The recommended timeframes are M1 and M5
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