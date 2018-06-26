Follow Signal S
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the main direction and trend with Stochastic Oscillator, then confirming the following movement with Moving Average and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each timeframe.
Example:
- If you install indicator on EURUSD, M5 timeframe: the indicator will detect the main direction and trend with Stochastic Oscillator on this timeframe (for example, the Stochastic Oscillator indicates "Moving Up Trend")
- If indicator detects the "Moving Up Trend", it will monitor for following up movement with 2 lines of Moving Average (fast period is above slow period).
- Finally the indicator will show an "up arrow" in the chart window and send alert message with notification such as "BUY EURUSD".
- If the indicator detects opposite conditions of above, it will show the opposite result.
Indicator Installation
- Attach this indicator to the chart window of currency pairs.
- The recommended currency pairs are EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, USDCHF, GBPCHF.
- The recommended timeframes are M5, M15, M30 and H1.