Trend Scanner Advanced MACD

1.this trendscanner is designer for you to judge the trend right now.You will see up arrows and down arrows in the seperate indicator windows!You can place your trade according to the arrows.

Up arrow-means trending will go long

Down arrow-means trend will go short

2.how to place long orders?

You can find a lower place to place the long orders after the up arrow.you can also place orders just when the up arrow appear.

3,how to place short orders?

you can find a high place to place the short orders after the down arow.or you can also place orders just when the down arrow appear.

4,when to exit the position?

i advice you to exit the position in a week.It means that close the order if it hasn't been executed in a week.the arrow just help you to judge the direction.Don't close the order just because the opposite arrow appears.