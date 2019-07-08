Trend lines master

5

Summary

Create precise, high-probability trend lines in seconds with this powerful automated tool.

Description

Trend Lines Master revolutionizes your technical analysis workflow by automatically generating precise trend lines based on proven methodologies. No more tedious manual drawing or second-guessing your chart patterns! This advanced indicator leverages Bill Williams Fractals to identify critical market pivot points and generates both inner and outer trend lines with remarkable accuracy.

Serious traders understand that trend lines form the foundation of effective technical analysis, but drawing them consistently across multiple timeframes can be time-consuming and subjective. Trend Lines Master solves this problem by applying mathematical precision to trend identification, giving you a significant edge in your trading decisions.

Key Features

  • Automatically identifies and draws precise trend lines in seconds
  • Utilizes Bill Williams Fractals methodology to locate key market turning points
  • Generates both inner (conservative) and outer (aggressive) trend lines
  • Works effectively across all timeframes from M1 to Monthly
  • Customizable line styles, colors, and thickness to match your chart preferences
  • Clear visual alerts when price approaches or breaks significant trend lines
  • Optimized code for smooth performance even on busy charts
  • Regular updates and improvements included with your purchase

Pricing Professional-grade trend line automation for only $30 - less than the cost of a single losing trade! One-time purchase with lifetime updates.

Upgrade your technical analysis toolkit today and join successful traders who make decisions based on mathematically precise trend identification rather than guesswork.


    Reviews 1
    Chantalsuisse
    34
    Chantalsuisse 2020.04.27 01:56 
     

    Great product .. combining with their other indicators for great results .. excellent (I have also the breakout master ttt) makes me gain time

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    Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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    5 (11)
    Indicators
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    Indicators
    Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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    Indicators
    PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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    Fibonacci convergence master TTT
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    Launch promotion For a limited time only:  30$ instead of 157$ Summary Shows multiple Fibonacci retracements, projections and expansions ratios at a glance Description A Fibonacci confluence level is a price zone where Fibonacci retracements, projections and expansions meet closely when measuring a swing This technique is used by  intermediate and advanced traders to detect possible reversal zones Tired of manually drawing the same Fibonacci ratios for the same X, A, B, C points to eventually f
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    Chantalsuisse
    34
    Chantalsuisse 2020.04.27 01:56 
     

    Great product .. combining with their other indicators for great results .. excellent (I have also the breakout master ttt) makes me gain time

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