ManyMenQstr

Works on the current TF. Considers MA 2, 14, 30, 120 and 480. The growth rate of the fall, the difference between 2-14, 14-30, 30-120 and 120-480.





In this EA implemented the calculation of the maximum profit, and closing depending on the price, if the maximum profit to 200 points, then do not consider anything, if from 200 to 300, then close if the price is lower by 1.1 times than the maximum profit (the price falls by 10% ), if from 300 to 1500 then close if the price falls below 1.5 times than the maximum profit (the price falls by 30%), If from 1500 to 2500 then close if the price falls by 20% from the maximum profit and if more than 2500 then close if the price falls by more than 10%. This makes it possible to drop from 20 points at the beginning to 250 at a profit of 2500. Opening orders under the condition of either falling or rising MA 2, 14 , 30, 120, the difference between MA 2 and MA 14 on the first bar is less than 20 and the closing Price of the zero bar is above or below MA 14, the closing price in this case is equal to the Ask price. The growth of the fall of the averages is taken into account through the speed between the first and second bar.

Input parameter

Take Profit = 4500; // Take profit of the terminal Stop Loss = 4500; // Stop Loss of the terminal Lots=1; // Hard-coded numbers. lot MxPr1=200; // the First section of the profit start MxPr2=300; // the Second section of the profit start MxPr3=1400; // Third profit section start MxPr4=2500; // the Fourth section of the profit start kx 1=1.1; // coef. stop triggers in relation to max profit in the first section kx 2=1.3; // coef. stop triggers in relation to max profit in section 2 kx3=1.2; // coef. stop triggers in relation to max profit in section 3 kx4=1.1; // coef. stop triggers in relation to max profit in section 4 MnPr=80; // Minimum stop profit after reaching the first profit section Sl=-185; // stop loss software Tp=240; // take profit software