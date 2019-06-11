ManyMenQstr
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 25 June 2019
Brains adjusted Eurodollar time TF. On January - April 2019 shows 30% profit. As of August 2018 - April 2019 40% profit.
The new version adds the specified parameters of the conditions for placing orders depending on the parameters of the moving averages of MA. The growth rate of the fall on the bar in points, the difference between adjacent moving, and the rate of divergence. Growth fall is determined by the sign, + for Buy, - for Sell. The time interval of 1620 seconds after the order is closed is left.
Added parameters:
extern double VMa2=1; // Speed of operation on 1 bar according to the rule VMA2[1]>VMa2 for Buy and VMA2[1]<-VMa2 for sell
extern double VMa14=3; // Speed of operation at 1 bar according to the rule VMA14[1]>VMa14 for Buy and VMA14[1]<-VMa14 for sell
extern double VMa30=1; // Speed of operation at 1 bar according to the rule VMA30[1]>VMa30 for Buy and VMA30[1]<-VMa30 for sell
extern double VMa120=-0.5; // 1 bar trigger Rate according to the rule VMA120[1]>VMa120 for Buy and VMA120[1]<-VMa120 for sell
extern double VMa480=-2; // 1 bar trigger Rate according to the rule VMA480[1]>VMa480 for Buy and VMA480[1]<-VMa480 for sell
extern double RMa2_14=20; // the difference MA2-MA14 less which exhibited a warrant rule RMA2_14[1]<RMa2_14 for Buy and RMA2_14[1]>-RMa2_14 for sell
extern double RMa14_30=5; // the difference MA14-МА30 less to set the order in paragraphs
extern double RMa30_120=30; // the difference МА30-МА120 less to set the order in paragraphs
extern double RMa120_480=1000; // difference МА120-МА480 less to set the order in paragraphs
extern double VRMa2_14=0.4; // RMa2_14[1]-RMa2_14[2] the rate of expansion more to set the order in paragraphs
extern double VRMa14_30=0.3; // RMa14_30[1]-RMa14_30[2] the rate of expansion more to set the order in paragraphs
extern double VRMa30_120=0.2; // RMa30_120[1]-RMa30_120[2] the rate of expansion more to set the order in paragraphs
extern double VRMa120_480=-1; // RMa120_480[1]-RMa120_480[2] the rate of expansion more to set the order in paragraphs
Good job.