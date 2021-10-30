SAWA Pyramid EA

El robot utiliza una valoración del beneficio sobre el tiempo del una posición múltiple formada por un triangulo.#Multicurrency #Hedging #Martingale #28Symbols @AUD @CAD @CHF @JPY @NZD @USD @EUR @GBP

Pyramid uses the same base structure than Black Box-Alpha and builds a conceptual model where general rules and concepts are derived from the price.

This is a mathematical model designed to trade the performance of a financial asset or portfolio of a business, project, or any other investment.

Specifically, the robot uses the benefit over time of a multiple position formed by a triangle.

It uses a strategy 'grid' counter '(buy low - sell high) on the graph of the profit of a virtual position.

The expert advisor directs it's trades on 28 SYMBOLS.