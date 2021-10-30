SAWA Pyramid EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 30 October 2021
- Activations: 10
#Multicurrency #Hedging #Martingale #28Symbols @AUD @CAD @CHF @JPY @NZD @USD @EUR @GBP
Pyramid uses the same base structure than Black Box-Alpha and builds a conceptual model where general rules and concepts are derived from the price.
This is a mathematical model designed to trade the performance of a financial asset or portfolio of a business, project, or any other investment.
Specifically, the robot uses the benefit over time of a multiple position formed by a triangle.
It uses a strategy 'grid' counter '(buy low - sell high) on the graph of the profit of a virtual position.
The expert advisor directs it's trades on 28 SYMBOLS.