Instead of sticking to the Charts,let's use OneKey.





Welcome to our new product - OneKey! This is a great product written in MQL5, a streamlined version of the ALL IN ONE Keylevel product with the only feature removed being Algo trading. Other features of the product are kept intact and not affected.

OneKey integrates many notable functions, including trend determination and Kelevel drawing, detecting Engulfing candle signals, Pinbar, Sideway breakout patterns, BOS, CHOCH, along with professional manual order support and management tools. All of these features are designed to bring convenience and professionalism to users when trading on the financial market.

OneKey is offered for sale at an attractive trial price of only $50, with a limited quantity of only 18 copies. Then, the price will increase to $100 and will continue to increase based on the number of people who have purchased it. However, the price is still reasonable and worthy of the value that the product brings.

If you are looking for a professional and feature-rich trading support product in the financial market, OneKey is an excellent choice. Get one now to improve your trading skills. Don't miss this unique product experience opportunity.

Special :

Multi Symbol Scanner + Multi Timeframes Scanner ( One chart to trade all ).

Setup is enabled for each symbol and timeframe .

Push Alerts Alert to Mobile,telegram. You will not miss any chance to get benefit.

Available for all Symbols: Forex, Stocks, Cryptocurrencies, Bonds, Indices, Commodities, CFDs...





Full description of the utility : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747820



