Adament Levels Logic B

5
  • Indicators
  • Sattiraju Kottapalli
    Sattiraju Kottapalli

    Sattiraju Kottapalli

    • Full time Trader and Programer at  India
    • India
    • 1064
    5 (2)
    Full time Forex Trader and mql4/mql5 programmer with 6+ years of experience.
    Developed and tested 100+ indicators.
    Specialized in designing many successful Forex trading systems and strategies.
    Designed specialized algorithm for future price levels called "Adamant Levels".
    3 products 1 comment
  • Version: 5.0
  • Updated: 4 November 2020
  • Activations: 5

First of all i would like to thank you all for the huge success of "Adamant Levels Logic A"

for more details of logic A please refer to the below link:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36082


After its success, i am confident enough that this indicator "Adamant Levels Logic B"  also will play an important role in your successful trading carrier.


Introduction to Adamant Levels:

Disclaimer: If you are looking for a Fancy, colorful and eye catchy indicator please stay away.


No trader can become a good trader without considering levels where the price can hold, bounce or break.

These levels help traders to enter markets at a cheaper price. They can be Support resistance, demand supply, pivot point, Fibonacci levels etc.

After years of research and analysis on price charts, I discovered few complex Algorithms and Logics to find out probable price behavior in future.

Applying these Logics and Algorithms on certain price points I achieved those levels where price can bounce or break.

I named them as "Adamant Levels".

Yes they are really adamant and static in nature.

Price is attracted and repulsed by these levels.

These are the future price actions levels where traders can enter the market with more Risk to Reward Ratio.

Most of the trigger points like Price Patterns, Chart Patterns, Convergence and Divergence, Trend line Breakdowns etc occur on these "Adamant levels".

So wait for a trigger to occur on these levels and enter.

Pay special attention on confluence of different Adamant Levels

Pay special attention on price reaching Adamant Levels and Over Sold, Over Bought regions of RSI at same time, followed by Price Patterns.

These are the must have levels on every chart you trade.

This indicator is designed on basis of my second logic i.e "Logic B".

Logic A  and Logic B are entirely Different levels.


Input Parameters:

Input parameters varies from Symbol (Currency pair ) to Symbol.

Default settings work  for most of the pairs.

If trader desire to have more levels, can enable secondary levels and low Time Frame levels.


Hope your investment on this indicator may help you in achieving your bright trading goals.

Reviews 4
Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2020.11.20 11:13 
 

Good

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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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5 (39)
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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
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Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
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Yohana Parmi
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A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
AW Candle Patterns MT4
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The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
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This indicator Plots Open, High, Low and Close levels of previous month, on current month's lower time frames. These levels act as good support and resistance levels. Most of the time price oscillates within the levels. wait for price to reach these levels and act accordingly. Pay special attention to confluence of levels. According to my observation if Close (White) level is in confluence with any other levels, High probability of break out or bounce back. Scroll back to previous months and ob
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This Indicator Paints levels which are very ' Adamant ' and strong in nature. These levels act as strong Price rejection levels for a life time and never repaint. Disclaimer : If you are looking for a Fancy, colorful and eye catchy indicator please stay away. No trader can become a good trader without considering levels where the price can hold, bounce or break. These levels help traders to enter markets at a cheaper price. They can be Support resistance, demand supply, pivot point, Fibonacci
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Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2020.11.20 11:13 
 

Good

Abou Azouz
431
Abou Azouz 2019.08.22 05:36 
 

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jvp999
309
jvp999 2019.03.14 22:41 
 

very impressed with it so far......

Thank you so much

Krishna Karanam
78
Krishna Karanam 2019.03.13 11:39 
 

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