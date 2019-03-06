Monthly OHLC MA

  • Indicators
  • Sattiraju Kottapalli
    Sattiraju Kottapalli

    Sattiraju Kottapalli

    • Full time Trader and Programer at  India
    • India
    • 1064
    5 (2)
    Full time Forex Trader and mql4/mql5 programmer with 6+ years of experience.
    Developed and tested 100+ indicators.
    Specialized in designing many successful Forex trading systems and strategies.
    Designed specialized algorithm for future price levels called "Adamant Levels".
    3 products 1 comment
  • Version: 1.0

This indicator Plots Open, High, Low and Close levels of previous month, on current month's lower time frames.

These levels act as good support and resistance levels.

Most of the time price oscillates within the levels.

wait for price to reach these levels and act accordingly.


Pay special attention to confluence of levels.

According to my observation if Close (White) level is in confluence with any other levels, High probability of break out or bounce back.

Scroll back to previous months and observe price Action at these levels for better understanding.


Input Parameters

No input parameters


Open= Color Spring Green

High = Color Magenta

Low = Color Dark Khaki

Close = Color White


Enjoy the indicator.





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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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sunnychow
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sunnychow 2019.03.10 14:49 
 

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Krishna Karanam
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Krishna Karanam 2019.03.07 18:31 
 

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