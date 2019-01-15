Strong Trend Average

This indicator is suitable for long, medium and short-term foreign exchange users.





Suitable for trending technology users





Have a strong judgment and guidance





Need to combine the MACD indicator to find a specific entry location





How to use: The best approach conditions are MACD cross-average color change, find the callback position to enter the field to do the homeopathic, find the resistance level in the big cycle to protect the damage





Simple, intuitive and practical, suitable for foreign exchange white, novice to identify the trend direction, auxiliary judgment is of great significance, it is also a good choice for the veteran.





Do short-term recommendations directly look at the short-term cycle, long-term look at the long-term cycle, if the long-term cycle is a state of discoloration, the short-term cycle appears to be more discolored, the reference is greater





If you don't understand, you can send an email to ask questions.





For Macd, you can directly use the system in the belt, through the energy column position is the intersection position, you can also set the double line, specifically Baidu macd how to set the double line. There are many tutorials, very simple and convenient





For this set of indicators, also made an upgraded version combined with MACD and other judgment parameters to do the trend start point alarm indicator, directly push the message to the phone





Will be released