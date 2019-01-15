Strong Trend Average

This indicator is suitable for long, medium and short-term foreign exchange users.

Suitable for trending technology users

Have a strong judgment and guidance

Need to combine the MACD indicator to find a specific entry location

How to use: The best approach conditions are MACD cross-average color change, find the callback position to enter the field to do the homeopathic, find the resistance level in the big cycle to protect the damage

Simple, intuitive and practical, suitable for foreign exchange white, novice to identify the trend direction, auxiliary judgment is of great significance, it is also a good choice for the veteran.

Do short-term recommendations directly look at the short-term cycle, long-term look at the long-term cycle, if the long-term cycle is a state of discoloration, the short-term cycle appears to be more discolored, the reference is greater

If you don't understand, you can send an email to ask questions.

For Macd, you can directly use the system in the belt, through the energy column position is the intersection position, you can also set the double line, specifically Baidu macd how to set the double line. There are many tutorials, very simple and convenient

For this set of indicators, also made an upgraded version combined with MACD and other judgment parameters to do the trend start point alarm indicator, directly push the message to the phone

Will be released 
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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