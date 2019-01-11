Inside Days Candlestick Pattern Bulkowski
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Inside Days Candlestick Bulkowski
Inside Days Candlestick Bulkowski
The Inside days candlestick is a well-known candle pattern composed of two candles.
This indicator for showing outside days candlestick that describe by Thomas Bulkowski.
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Feature Highlights
- Show inside days candlestick.
- Customizable "Symbol".
- Customizable symbol distance from candlestick.
Input Parameters
- Symbol - Input symbol code from "wingdings" for inside days candlestick (default is dot).
- SymbolShift - Input symbol distance from candlestick.
- SymbolColor - Input color for symbol (inside days).
Inside Days Candlestick definition by Thomas Bulkowski:
- Inside days are a two-bar pattern.
- Look for a Lower High and Higher Low on the second day.
- The price bar fits inside the prior day's range.
- The last bar cannot have the high price equal to the low price or four price doji (open = high = low = close price).