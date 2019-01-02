Outside Days Candlestick Pattern Bulkowski

Outside Days Candlestick Bulkowski

The Outside days candlestick is a well-known candle pattern composed of two candles.

This indicator for showing outside days candlestick that describe by Thomas Bulkowski.


If you need for MetaTrader 5 version, please visit here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34406


Feature Highlights

  • Show outside days candlestick.
  • Customizable "Symbol".
  • Customizable symbol distance from candlestick.

Input Parameters
  • Symbol - Input symbol code from "wingdings" for outside days candlestick (default is dot).
  • SymbolShift - Input symbol distance from candlestick.
  • SymbolColor - Input color for symbol (outside days).

Outside Days Candlestick definition by Thomas Bulkowski:

  • Outside days are a two-bar pattern.
  • Look for a higher high and lower low on the second day.
  • The price bar fits outside the prior day's range.
  • The first bar cannot have the high price equal to the low price or four price doji (open = high = low = close price).
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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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