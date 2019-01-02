Outside Days Candlestick Bulkowski

Outside Days Candlestick Bulkowski

The Outside days candlestick is a well-known candle pattern composed of two candles.

This indicator for showing outside days candlestick that describe by Thomas Bulkowski.


If you need for MetaTrader 4 version, please visit here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34411


Feature Highlights

  • Show outside days candlestick.
  • Customizable "Symbol".
  • Customizable symbol distance from candlestick.

Input Parameters
  • Symbol - Input symbol code from "wingdings" for outside days candlestick (default is dot).
  • SymbolShift - Input symbol distance from candlestick.
  • SymbolColor - Input color for symbol (outside days).

Outside Days Candlestick definition by Thomas Bulkowski:

  • Outside days are a two-bar pattern.
  • Look for a higher high and lower low on the second day.
  • The price bar fits outside the prior day's range.
  • The first bar cannot have the high price equal to the low price or four price doji (open = high = low = close price).

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Indicators
FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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