TeaCii Trend for Range and Break Out

TeaCii trend is a LEADING NON-LAG indicator to trade Ranged Markets or Breakouts.

The indicator marks support and resistance at the moment they are formed.

It has only one setting for the ATR. We recommend leaving default.


This is not an indicator that draws lines from the highs or lows and regards them as SR. It creates actual SR levels way before the market even shows the level as SR.

Often 5 to 10 candles before the naked eye can see it. Look at the first dot and know that SR was declared there. There is NO REPAINTING

The longer the SR line, the stronger that level will be. 


IMPORTANT: UNIQUE SELLING POINTS

- This is a leading indicator.

- Support and Resistance when they form and not delayed.

- The length of Support/Resistance shows the strength.

- An indicator line helps to visualize entries and exits.

- Works on all instruments and all time zones.

- Clear and recent support and resistance.

- Clear Visible Range areas.

- Ranged areas very tight.

- Does not repaint after candle is complete. Since this is real-time leading indicator, you may see the decisions change during formation of candle.


TRADE RANGED MARKET

+--- Buy Example

Entry

- Enter trade at the first appearance of support.

- Reenter close to support if new resistance was not clearly broken.

Stop Loss

- about 1 pip below the support

Take Profit

- When you reach a the previous resistance which is higher than support

- Appearance of new resistance

Remark

Do not re-trade range when the price significantly breaks resistance.

+---


TRADE BREAK OUT

+--- Buy Example

Entry

The entry requires 3 steps

1) Initial resistance break and then retrace below resistance.

2) Formation of double bottom in ranged area.

3) Price moves above resistance.

Stop Loss

- 10 points below double bottom

- last support

Take Profit

- Appearance of new resistance

Remark

We cannot re-trade break outs. However look out to range trade the retrace.

+---


These are just two ways of trading with the indicator. You may find many more.



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contact info : +923124445545 (WhatsApp) leave a massage if any question related to my product, or any suggestion. ------------------------------------------------ Nspikes Sniper R2 Premium Edition The Ultimate Spike-Catching & Liquidity System for Boom & Crash Take your synthetic indices trading to a elite level. Nspikes Sniper R2 Premium Edition is a high-precision MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered specifically to master Boom 1000/500/900/600 and Crash 1000/500/900/600 . Instead of chasing l
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
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Exit By Indicators
Tarun Chaudhry
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Exit based Indicator - What is it? Exit your open positions based on up to 10 indicators. Even those you buy in Market !!! Use any indicator that provides buffer values (most of them output buffers). You can use any available buffers and even compare various indicator values. Selectors for exiting Buy Positions and Sell Positions are separate. The EA works in AND or OR mode. You can combine multiple instances to create elaborate rules. NO BROKER SIDE STOP LOSS IS USED. Usage Ideas / Examples -
TeaCii Auto Fibonacci MTF
Tarun Chaudhry
Indicators
TeaCii Auto Fibonacci MTF is an implementation of Fibonacci Levels The indicator is simple and yet more powerful than those in the market IMPORTANT: UNIQUE SELLING POINTS - The Levels are set automatically - You can see ANY TIMEFRAME Levels in ANY Chart. E.g. Watch H1 on M1. Watch M1 on H1 - The Levels are available in Buffers for EA Use - Helps you to get an edge early in by using multi timeframe Parameters TimeFrame  :  The timeframe of the indicator. It can be same, higher or lower than the
Delete Autotrade
Tarun Chaudhry
Utilities
See AutoTrade deals ONLY on select charts If you attach this indicator to the chart, all the Autotrade deals will be removed from chart display. This solves the problem that deals on chart is turned on Universally. Now turn on the Universal show deal on charts. Attach this indicator to the charts that you do not want to see the deals. E.g. if you are trading m1 chart, it may clutter your h1 chart bar.
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