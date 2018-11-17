Visual Risk Calculator
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 7
The Visual Risk Calculator is the indicator that allows calculating the risks, before placing an order.
Features:
- Calculation of potential profits and losses in points, interest and in the base currency, including the brokerage commission.
- calculation of the ratio of profit to potential loss.
- informing about the calculated levels of stop-loss and take-profit.
- the ability to drag the levels of entry into the market, stop-loss, and take-profit on the graph for preview before placing orders.
Features:
- Calculation of potential profits and losses in points, interest and in the base currency, including the brokerage commission.
- calculation of the ratio of profit to potential loss.
- informing about the calculated levels of stop-loss and take-profit.
- the ability to drag the levels of entry into the market, stop-loss, and take-profit on the graph for preview before placing orders.