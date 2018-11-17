Visual Risk Calculator

The Visual Risk Calculator is the indicator that allows calculating the risks, before placing an order.

Features:
- Calculation of potential profits and losses in points, interest and in the base currency, including the brokerage commission.
- calculation of the ratio of profit to potential loss.
- informing about the calculated levels of stop-loss and take-profit.
- the ability to drag the levels of entry into the market, stop-loss, and take-profit on the graph for preview before placing orders.
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
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CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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