小蜜蜂EA是根据MACD指标，KDj指标等多个指标产生共振，结合波浪理论，编译的一个趋势加马丁类型的EA，成功率是非常高的。

使用周期是M30以上的周期，下单的频率不高，大部分时间这款EA是出于观望状态，已有机会，稳准狠的对交易品种进行下单，

关于参数

参数设置有点复杂，但是使用者没必要害怕，我已经把参数调成了最理想的参数，下载就可直接使用，

最少资金不少于3000美金， EA is based on MACD index, KDj index and other indicators resonance, combined with wave theory, compiled a trend plus Martin type EA, the success rate is very high.





Usage cycle is more than M30 cycle, order frequency is not high, most of the time this EA is out of wait-and-see state, has the opportunity to firmly place orders on the trading varieties.





On the parameters





Parameter settings are a bit complicated, but users don't have to be afraid. I've set the parameters to the best ones and downloaded them for immediate use.





The minimum amount of money is not less than 3000 dollars.