Chengecolor

Look at the picture can see clearly, multi-space color index is very useful index.

Indicator parameters can be set at will, I usually use this indicator to measure the judgment of many and empty when trading.

Although the index is delayed, I think the performance and appearance of this index can make you judge the empty, I think the index is a trader's reference.

Color description in the index
When the indicator turns green to white, it means that the price rise has ended, or falls or shocks, depending on the situation, and vice versa.

I don't have much to explain to this indicator as a development, and in the light of the traders' responsibility, I have made some small explanations. I hope my explanation is of some use to the user.

I have been using this indicator for many years, and the success rate is very high. I hope it can help investors.

I'm not going to explain all the parameters, very simple parameter settings, you'll see.

The index has no effect on the variety of partial concussion.
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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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