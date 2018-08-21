Stochdeviation index is what we usually call the KDJ deviation index, according to this index we can judge whether the market reversal, with my previous MACDbeili index, can effectively filter out some false signals, help investors effectively grasp the top or bottom of the market, deviation is divided into one deviation and two deviations. Deviation, the second deviation shows that the possibility of market reversal is still relatively large, can be very good to help investment to seize the reversal signal.

Now I find the default parameters, hope that the majority of investors can find better parameters than me.

This index is suitable for all cycles of all varieties, but the greater the deviation occurs in a relatively large time period, the greater the possibility of market reversal. I hope that the majority of investors can make good use of this market analysis tool, is also a little bit of my contribution to the industry.

Your smiling face is the best confirmation for me. Thank you!