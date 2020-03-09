Dragon flight

Dragon flight EA

Dragon flight is a Martin-like EA, from Martin's theory, but the risk is much lower than Martin's, built-in risk control, so that you do not like pure Martin EA, after ten years of historical data review, repeated revision strategy, I have just released, in line with investors and users responsible for Caution is prudent.

On the parameters

control :You can control this EA as you like.

Reap profit1 and Reap profit1 ：Profit point。

proposal

As the world's most knowledgeable person, I've set the parameters to the optimal parameters, users can directly use, without modification.

Use default settings

Broker: ECN broker, low communication / Commission, 1:400 leverage, non FIFO or FIFO.

Minimum deposit: US $5000.

Note that when major news events are about to occur, please close this EA.

If there is a single before closing EA, set the parameter "control" = No orders OFF.

It can be done with multiple currencies, as long as buymagic and sellmagic are used to distinguish currencies.

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The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
Experts
PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
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Experts
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Indicators
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MACDbeili
Haimin Li
Indicators
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Experts
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Indicators
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Experts
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Experts
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Tai ChiEA
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Experts
Tai Chi EA Tai Chi EA is according to the system's own indicator Written。Strong trend capability，you can to be try. As the world's most knowledgeable person, I've set the parameters to the optimal parameters, users can directly use, without modification. Use default settings. Broker: ECN broker, low communication / Commission, 1:400 leverage, non FIFO or FIFO. If you want to run in different currency pairs, please modify the parameters BM and SM. Please use default parameters.
TaiChi2
Haimin Li
Experts
Tai Chi2EA Tai Chi2EA is according to MACD indicator deviation written a trend oriented EA。 Broker:  ECN broker, low communication / Commission, 1:400 leverage, non FIFO or FIFO. If you want to run in different currency pairs, please modify the parameters BM and SM。 Please use default parameters.  As the world's most knowledgeable person, I've set the parameters to the optimal parameters, users can directly use, without modification.
TaiChi3
Haimin Li
Experts
TaiChi3 Tai Chi3EA Tai Chi2EA is according to MACD indicator deviation written a trend oriented EA。 Broker:  ECN broker, low communication / Commission, 1:400 leverage, non FIFO or FIFO. If you want to run in different currency pairs, please modify the parameters BM and SM。 Please use default parameters.  As the world's most knowledgeable person, I've set the parameters to the optimal parameters, users can directly use, without modification. The historical data of the test may not be accurate, b
Three Hedging
Haimin Li
Utilities
This EA is based on the relationship between the three currencies, interaction, and thus hedging, I now find the most ideal pair of currencies is the default parameter of the three pairs of currencies, On the parameters Parameter setting is very simple, "Huoli" is profitable n USD. Users can determine the number of orders according to the funds of the account.
Tai Chi4
Haimin Li
Experts
TaiChi4   Tai Chi4EA Tai Chi2EA is according to MACD indicator deviation written a trend oriented EA。 Broker:  ECN broker, low communication / Commission, 1:400 leverage, non FIFO or FIFO. If you want to run in different currency pairs, please modify the parameters BM and SM。 Please use default parameters.  As the world's most knowledgeable person, I've set the parameters to the optimal parameters, users can directly use, without modification.
TaiChi6
Haimin Li
Experts
Tai Chi6EA    Time frame:   M30 ,H1. Tai Chi6是在之前的TaiChi系列的EA基础上，加上马丁格尔的理论，对下单做了适当的调整，基础理论还是MACD指标的背离，删减了一些正确率不高的信号，最终编写成的一款TaiChi升级版。以前购买过Tai Chi（1---5)朋友可能对这款EA比较了解，在这里我就不做过多的解释了，有兴趣可以测试一下看看效果。 关于参数 我个人认为我自己的默认参数还是比较理想的，使用默认参数就可以了。 EA设置： 使用默认设置或设置文件。 品种： 适合所有点差较小的品种。 时间框架： M30及以上。 Time frame: M30 ,H1. 经纪人： ECN经纪人，低传播/佣金，1:400杠杆，非FIFO或FIFO。 最低存款额：3000美元。 欢迎下载测试，请在评论中留下你们的宝贵意见，我们会不断的改进和提升！
Small bee
Haimin Li
Experts
小蜜蜂EA是根据MACD指标，KDj指标等多个指标产生共振，结合波浪理论，编译的一个趋势加马丁类型的EA，成功率是非常高的。 使用周期是M30以上的周期，下单的频率不高，大部分时间这款EA是出于观望状态，已有机会，稳准狠的对交易品种进行下单， 关于参数 参数设置有点复杂，但是使用者没必要害怕，我已经把参数调成了最理想的参数，下载就可直接使用， 最少资金不少于3000美金， EA is based on MACD index, KDj index and other indicators resonance, combined with wave theory, compiled a trend plus Martin type EA, the success rate is very high. Usage cycle is more than M30 cycle, order frequency is not high, most of the time this EA is out of wait-and-see state, has the opportunity to
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