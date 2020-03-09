Dragon flight EA

Dragon flight is a Martin-like EA, from Martin's theory, but the risk is much lower than Martin's, built-in risk control, so that you do not like pure Martin EA, after ten years of historical data review, repeated revision strategy, I have just released, in line with investors and users responsible for Caution is prudent. On the parameters



control :You can control this EA as you like. Reap profit1 and Reap profit1 ：Profit point。 proposal



As the world's most knowledgeable person, I've set the parameters to the optimal parameters, users can directly use, without modification. Use default settings Broker: ECN broker, low communication / Commission, 1:400 leverage, non FIFO or FIFO. Minimum deposit: US $5000. Note that when major news events are about to occur, please close this EA.



If there is a single before closing EA, set the parameter "control" = No orders OFF.