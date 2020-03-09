Dragon flight
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Dragon flight EA
Dragon flight is a Martin-like EA, from Martin's theory, but the risk is much lower than Martin's, built-in risk control, so that you do not like pure Martin EA, after ten years of historical data review, repeated revision strategy, I have just released, in line with investors and users responsible for Caution is prudent.
On the parameters
control :You can control this EA as you like.
Reap profit1 and Reap profit1 ：Profit point。
proposal
As the world's most knowledgeable person, I've set the parameters to the optimal parameters, users can directly use, without modification.
Use default settings
Broker: ECN broker, low communication / Commission, 1:400 leverage, non FIFO or FIFO.
Minimum deposit: US $5000.