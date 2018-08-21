Homeopathic breakthroughs

This EA is based on the homeopathic breakthrough principle, according to the wave theory, suitable for any time period of operation. Break through the high point, I write this EA's original intention is to be able to better serve the majority of investors, as long as you feel good is my greatest comfort.

On the setting of parameters



This EA parameter is very simple, just use the initial parameters on the line, do not need any settings.

EA settings: use the default settings.

Symbol: the direct dollar pair of dollars.

Time frame: M15 and above.

Broker: ECN broker, low spread/commission, 1:400 lever, non-FIFO or FIFO.

Trading conditions: scope.

Minimum deposit: $3000.

The EA has a built-in wind control mechanism, which solves the list on the same day without leaving overnight positions, greatly reducing the risk to investors.

If you feel this EA is helpful to you, please comment on my EA. Thank you.