Tai ChiEA

Tai Chi EA

Tai Chi EA is according to the system's own indicator Written。Strong trend capability，you can to be try.

As the world's most knowledgeable person, I've set the parameters to the optimal parameters, users can directly use, without modification.

Use default settings.

Broker: ECN broker, low communication / Commission, 1:400 leverage, non FIFO or FIFO.

If you want to run in different currency pairs, please modify the parameters BM and SM.

Please use default parameters.

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