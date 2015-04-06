Big Dipper

Big DipperEA is According to the indicators, Martin Geer should cooperate with each other.

From Martin's theory, but the risk is much lower than Martin's, built-in risk control, so that you do not like pure Martin EA, after ten years of historical data review, repeated revision strategy, I have just released, in line with investors and users responsible for Caution is prudent.

As the world's most knowledgeable person, I've set the parameters to the optimal parameters, users can directly use, without modification.

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