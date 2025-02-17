Nacho MT4

  • Experts
  • Mark Taylor
    Mark Taylor

    Mark Taylor

    1 (1)
    Full Time Futures Day Trader, Algo Trader, Algo Developer with over a decade of experience in financial markerts analysis and execution.
    --
    Trade to make money, not be to right, there is a huge difference, be humble, watch your risk and the rest will take care of itself.
    --
    11 products 1 signal 6 comments
  • Version: 1.4
  • Updated: 17 February 2025
  • Activations: 10

Introducing the Financial Market "Nacho EA", the baby cousin of "Chomper" which trades "EURUSD", still using the same pioneering "Smart Fully Automated Trading Tech" equipped with advanced filters designed to optimize profitability.

Developed over a decade by a team of experienced traders and coders, this expert advisor employs a distinct strategy to analyze and trade the most liquid major currency pair "EURUSD".

Also, checkout "Chomper", "Nacho's" big cousin!

Don't Buy The Backtest, Buy the Working System -->  Live Signals -->  Click Here

Time Limited Price of only $198 USD 

Price will increase by $100 USD after every 10 purchases! Final price $1998 USD

Please make sure you backtest with your own broker feed to understand the risks; and then run low risk until you are comfortable with the results

Contact me via DM after purchase for links to set files.

The "Nacho EA" analyzes liquidity provider (LP) pools for the major currency markets to anticipate larger market movements with a combination of numerous filters and price movement confirmation, then, takes a "Nacho Chomp" out of the market as profits.

The "Nacho EA" distinguishes itself through its unique approach to managing drawdown by employing sophisticated hedging and recovery techniques for effective risk management. It constantly dynamically maps out the market to determine when and where to place recovery trades in the event of adverse market movements.

Additionally, it features an advanced volatility measuring algorithm that halts trading until optimal trading conditions return.

We believe in solid long term growth, we know that this will not make you a millionaire overnight, and you should realise that also. The "Nacho EA" running with low risk serves as a valuable component within a diversified long term growth multi-EA portfolio strategy.

Our rigorous testing regimen includes extensive evaluation on a mix of carefully selected high quality broker data feeds, then, complemented by scrutiny on "High Quality Dukascopy" tick historical data feed "Smoke Test", ensuring "100% Tick Data Quality" and identifying any potential issues, a process we refer to as the "Trifecta of Testing".

Key Features:

  • Supported Major Pair: EURUSD
  • Default Low Risk Settings should be good enough for most brokers (Backtest on your own broker feed and Dukascopy so you understand the risk, see the Trading FAQs below)
  • Minimum deposit: $1000 ($3000 recommended)
  • Minimum Leverage: 1:100 (1:500 recommended)
  • Account Types: ECN, Raw, Low Spread, Fast Execution (IC Markets(recommended), FP Markets, Fusion Markets; DM me for Links)
  • Account Type: Hedge only 
  • Exit strategy: Normal operation will be take profit and trailing stop, and, once recovery mode is activated, it will be grouped trade points virtualized (hidden) profit.
  • Recovery Mode: Recovery mode trades will be placed dynamically based on analyzed market range sizes.
  • Drawdown protection: A hedging system is enforced.
  • Built in advanced volatility filter protection for volatile market movements.
  • Please utilise a VPS (Virtual Private Server) for "24/7 Always on EA Trading" and "Low Broker Trade Server Latency"
  • Recovery mode means there will be drawdown, please backtest on your broker feed to make sure you understand this and the risk.
  • Please start off with low risk until you are comfortable with the strategies.
** Recommend Backtesting is on MT5, it is much more sophisticated and will allow multi-currency backtests **

Robot Setup:

  • Add the following URL to MT4 Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allowed URL’s " https://timeapi.io/api/TimeZone/zone?timeZone=Etc/GMT "
  • Then select "Allow WebRequest" check box
  • Open up a single EURUSD H1 Chart
  • Drag the "Nacho_MT4" EA to the chart.
  • Select risk setting; recommend running "Fixed Lots" "0.01" to start until comfortable with strategy operation.
  • Or, Lots Per Equity (LowRisk>=5000,MedRisk=3000,HighRisk<=1000)
  • Please note, "Lots Per Equity" is the number of 0.01 lots based on account currency $USD or $EUR. If using another currency as the based account currency, then you need to make a conversion. For example $JPY is USD/155, so for a USD setting of 3000, you would use 3000*155=465000.
  • Read the Warnings Section Below (Important!)

Warnings:

  • Read The Algo 101 Trading FAQs Here --> Trading FAQs
  • Past performance is no guarantee of future results!


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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
Vortex Turbo EA MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
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