GoldBuyAlert H1

This programm gives an Alert on Laptop and Phone when buy setup is detected.

It also provides the SL,TP and when to go break even.

This only provide alerts, so you still have to trade manually, this way you can see if u like the setup first.





some variabeles are:

Timeframes, i recommend H1 or H4

timebetween alerts, so it stops looking for setups for a bit after detecting one. this way u get only one alert and prevent overtrading.

Bullish candles needed for confrimsignal

SL and TP to set in the alert. I recommend the settings that are default for H1, but feel free to change how you like it.

Breakeven level and breakeven buffer. so even when BE hits, you will still have some profits.

You will also only recieve a breakeven alert if there is an active gold trade. so it will not send it to you if you have closed the trade manually before hitting targets.





Enjoy.



