Super Gold Scaper

In the Forex market, gold is a form of currency. It is known to be a “Safe – haven” asset, expected to increase its value in times of volatility and economic uncertainty. My EA works well by using live signals to increase accuracy. Sometimes ea takes trades in sideways, but Super Gold Scalper can overcome this by opening new positions when there is a market correction, to recover the minus floating and comes out with good profit.

The EA works with small balance like $200 and uses an advanced news filter to avoid taking any new positions during the economical events.





Also,you can request demo version if your market not allows you to try on demo.

Recommendations:

Working instrument XAUUSD , GOLD

Time Frame M15(Highly Recommended)

Account Type Hedge

Leverage 1:500 or Higher

Minimum Equity $200

Turn Off the ea before high news

NOW ONLY $59 (PROMO PRICE)

ONLY FEW COPIES LEFT AT THIS PRICE





PRICE AFTER 20 LICENSES: $99

PRICE AFTER 100 LICENSES: $149

PRICE AFTER 200 LICENSES: $199

EA Parameters:

1. Minimum Distance: Minimum distance between trades.

2. Sideways Mode:

-On: Good to work when the volatility is low.

-Off: Good to work when the volatility is high (Usually during News).

3. Take Profit: Take profit (Point) of each trade.

4. Max Target: Max target close when over order.

5. Lot Increment: an increase in the lot volume for the next order.

6. Max Lot: Maximum Lot Volume When there is an over order.

7. Timeframe Reference: Timeframe reference to determine the direction of the trend.

8. Minutes Before News: How many minutes to stop opening new orders.

-In this case the ea will continue to work to complete the currently open order.



