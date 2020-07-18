Trend Gator

This Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system on the most popular major currency pairs and is based on Moving Average and Alligator settings optimized to get the maximum return over time. Draw Down is controlled using trailing stop and each currency can have different set files. A Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program hence making inputs options very simple and easy to understand.


SET FILES ARE ADDED TO THE COMMENT #1 

OFFER until 31 January 2022

By purchasing this Expert Advisor you are entitled to receive a free copy of "Bomb Pro EA"  (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me by mql5 or email !

  • Using EA doesn’t need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge.
  • Limited Risk
  • Each Currency have separate set file based on Risk :  Reward Ratio ( click here)

Recommended pair

M1 timeframe: EURUSD 

Works the best with M1 TF and EURUSD pair and other currencies may not obtain the same results.


INPUT PARAMETERS

Risk Management

1.       Max Buy Positions: Maximum BUY positions to open once signal is confirmed.

2.       Max Sell Positions: Maximum SELL positions to open once signal is confirmed.

3.       Stop Loss:  In pips

4.       Take Profit:  In pips

5.       Use Trailing stop:  In pips

6.       Trailing Stop:  In pips

7.       Trailing Step:  In pips

8.       Risk percentage of free margin: Risk % of the available free margin

 

Fractal Settings

1.       Shift: Fractal Shift

2.       Timeframe: Fractal Timeframe

 

Alligator Settings

1.       Horizontal shift of jaws: The shift of the blue line relative to the price chart.

2.       Period for the calculation of teeth: Averaging period for the red line (Alligator's Teeth).

3.       Horizontal shift of teeth: The shift of the red line relative to the price chart.

4.       Period for the calculation of lips: Averaging period for the green line (Alligator's lips).

5.       Horizontal shift of lips: The shift of the green line relative to the price chart.

6.       Applied Price: The price used

7.       Timeframe: Timeframe used

8.       Mouth size: Difference between jaw and lips in pips

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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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