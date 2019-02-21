StoKagi Scalper

An expert advisor which tries to take quick trades based on a combination of the latest Stochastic oversold/overbought status and Kagi chart transitions. It closes at minimum amount of profit depending on your risk appetite. Trade position size is also gradually increased automatically depending on risk parameters.  Although you can use this on any time frame and symbol, The expert is designed specifically to trigger trades based on the 1 minute time frame and it is optimized for the EURUSD symbol.

Please use a low ping VPS and a broker with small spreads (2-4) if possible.

Parameters

ColorOfFont - Color of Text on Chart
MaxRiskPerTrade - the percentage that will be used to compute the lot size of each order. (Higher = Riskier)
PointTolerance - the number of points used against MaxRiskPerTrade to calculate Lot Size. (Lower = Riskier)

WARNING: This scalper does not use a stop loss.  Please do not use this scalper if you expect quick big returns.  This scalper is best used for slow gradual growth with enough lee-way for a bad trade to get back without much damage to your account.  Back-testing performance or any past performance does not guarantee future results. Please use maximum risk management (smallest tolerable risk percentage) when using this robot. Please back-test thoroughly using high quality tick data and test it on a demo account first before going live.




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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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5 (1)
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This indicator calculates the strength of the major currencies (EUR, USD, CAD, GBP, CHF, NZD, USD, JPY) and shows the top 4 strongest currency pairs that are currently in a high probability trend for the day or for the week. Usage The indicator displays 8 currency pairs with a trend direction (e.g. "EURUSD-DOWN") and ranked according to strength, with 1 being ths strongest. There will be 4 pairs for intraday and 4 pairs for intraweek If a currency pair is present in the top 4 intraday, it is in
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Relative Trend Bias The Relative Trend Bias indicator is a simple indicator that helps you identify the current directional movement bias of a financial instrument based on the number of bars specified. Helps you identify the current trend based on a bar period of your choice Shows you level "safety zones" for reversals Shows you when the trade bias changes while the indicator is active on the chart  Indicator is forward facing.  It does not backdraw/backpaint but it can be tested on the indica
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