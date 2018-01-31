Crypto Market

5

New opportunities for analyzing cryptocurrency in the usual MetaTrader 4.

For example: We select the symbol of the cryptocurrency and attach any indicators, Expert Advisors or scripts.


Startup Mode

  • View Cryptocurrency;
  • Data collection.


Capabilities

  • Work as with a standard currency chart;
  • Automatic update of open charts;
  • Selection of individual cryptocurrency for updating;
  • Selection of individual timeframes for updating (only H1 in the free version);
  • Work on the desired timeframes (only H1 in the free version);
  • Open charts do not affect the work of Crypto Market;
  • Running any EAs, indicators or scripts on the charts of cryptocurrency;
  • The uploaded charts remain in the terminal;
  • Manual transfer of charts to another terminal.


Available cryptocurrencies

  • Bittrex exchange: all сrypto-currencies > 280


Parameters

  • Working mode: Start mode (viewing cryptocurrency or collecting data);
  • ---------------> for Updating <--------------- (section title);
  • Crypto Symbols: Setting symbols for data collection, if it is empty, then set all available cryptocurrencies.
  • Time Frame: Set the timeframe for data collection (only H1 in the free version).


Important information

In order for Crypto Market to function correctly, enable WebRequest and add the following URL:

  • "https://bittrex.com/"

When new cryptocurrencies and data become available, the charts are automatically updated and displayed.

Available timeframe: H1 (as part of the free version), full professional version - here


Project development

  • Adding new exchanges;
  • Expansion of the list of cryptocurrencies;
  • Expansion of the timeframe list.


Detailed instructions

  1. Allow WebRequest and add the following URL: "https://bittrex.com/";
  2. Launch Crypto Market in the Updating mode on any chart, specifying the timeframe and the required cryptocurrencies (separated by commas, if nothing is specified, then all) for updating;
  3. Launch Crypto Market in the Viewer mode on any other chart to select and open charts of cryptocurrency.
Important: All cryptocurrencies presented on Bittrex are available for viewing, but if you did not run Crypto Market in the Updating mode, then cryptocurrencies charts will be empty.
Reviews 2
Evgeny Dobroskok
1679
Evgeny Dobroskok 2018.02.04 18:52 
 

Отличная вещь, соответствующая современным тенденциям, которой давно не хватало в Маркете. Спасибо!

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Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.12 16:25 
 

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Evgeny Dobroskok
1679
Evgeny Dobroskok 2018.02.04 18:52 
 

Отличная вещь, соответствующая современным тенденциям, которой давно не хватало в Маркете. Спасибо!

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