Spectre MT5

Multifunctional universal Expert Advisor that is designed for automatic or semi-automatic trading on various strategies using different indicators. To do this, you need to fill out a template file in which you can select up to 30 variables and up to 15 conditions for sale or purchase. The Expert Advisor has a mini panel for manual trading, as well as the ability to trade along trend lines for both breakdown and rebound. Thanks to the buttons in the strategy tester, you can practice trading on history.
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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