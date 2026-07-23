Scalp Pro Trade Panel

ScalpPro Trade Panel – Ultimate Manual Scalping Cockpit for MT5

ScalpPro is engineered specifically for day traders and scalpers who need lightning-fast market execution and zero friction. Forget opening slow order windows, calculating pips manually, or missing fast market moves. ScalpPro turns your MetaTrader chart into an intuitive trading cockpit, letting you enter, manage, and exit positions with single-click precision.

Instant Entry & Flexible Controls

Live Bid/Ask One-Click Trading: Large, bold BUY and SELL buttons showing real-time execution prices for instant market entry.

Large, bold BUY and SELL buttons showing real-time execution prices for instant market entry. Effortless Parameter Adjustment: Change your Lot Size, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop in seconds—type values directly via keyboard or use the quick + / - buttons.

Change your Lot Size, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop in seconds—type values directly via keyboard or use the quick + / - buttons. Freely Movable Panel: Drag and place the panel anywhere on your chart so it never obstructs your technical analysis.

Visual Chart Trading (Side Bars)

Trade directly on the price action without typing prices manually. The visual bars on the right side of your chart give you unmatched visual control:

Instant Pending Orders: Click anywhere on the green or red side bars to instantly place Buy/Sell Limit or Stop orders at exact chart levels.

Click anywhere on the green or red side bars to instantly place Buy/Sell Limit or Stop orders at exact chart levels. Visual SL & TP Adjustment: Click the blue side bar at any price level on your chart to instantly snap your Stop Loss or Take Profit to that exact price—no dragging tiny chart lines required.

Click the blue side bar at any price level on your chart to instantly snap your Stop Loss or Take Profit to that exact price—no dragging tiny chart lines required. Live Hover Preview: Displays a dotted preview line and price tag before you click, ensuring pinpoint entry precision.

Smart Profit & Risk Management

1-Click Partial Profits (25% & 50%): Secure profits step-by-step during fast momentum moves with dedicated partial close buttons.

Secure profits step-by-step during fast momentum moves with dedicated partial close buttons. Instant Break-Even: Move Stop Loss to the entry/break-even price across single or multiple hedged positions with a single click.

Move Stop Loss to the entry/break-even price across single or multiple hedged positions with a single click. Position Reverse: Flip your market exposure in milliseconds—closes active trades and opens an opposite position instantly.

Flip your market exposure in milliseconds—closes active trades and opens an opposite position instantly. Selective Trade Closing: Close only winning trades, close only losing trades, or flush all positions instantly during news events.

Close only winning trades, close only losing trades, or flush all positions instantly during news events. Pending Order Cleanup: Clear all pending orders, limits only, or stops only in one click.

Real-Time Dashboard & Trade Tracking

Daily PnL Header Tracker: Keep full control over your performance with a live DAY PnL display showing your net closed profit/loss for today.

Keep full control over your performance with a live display showing your net closed profit/loss for today. On-Chart Position Table: Monitor all open trades on the current symbol with lot size, entry, SL/TP, current profit, and individual 1-click close buttons.

Monitor all open trades on the current symbol with lot size, entry, SL/TP, current profit, and individual 1-click close buttons. Candle Countdown & Server Clock: Stay aware of candle closing times and timing for your scalping setups.

Built for Speed, Built for Traders

Whether you scalp fast momentum on M1/M5 or day-trade key levels, ScalpPro cuts out unnecessary clicks and saves critical seconds when the market moves fast. Simple, clean, and reliable.