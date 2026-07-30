AllChartsSyncChangerPro

Whether you're a multi-timeframe analyst or trading from a single monitor, this tool has your back.

Turn your MT5 into an analysis command center — the ultimate chart sync & instant symbol switcher

Tired of switching charts one by one every time you change strategy?

Is your workspace a mess of currency pairs, indices, and commodities?

Wish you had a desktop-grade analysis setup, even without multiple monitors?

If any of that sounds familiar, All Charts Sync Changer+ is built to fix exactly that. It takes the busywork out of chart management, so you can spend that time on what actually matters: analysis and decision-making.

Channels: full control over your workspace

At the heart of this tool is its Channel system. Channels let you group your charts into independent teams — for example:

Channel 1: FX majors

FX majors Channel 2: Yen crosses

Yen crosses Channel 3: Indices & commodities

You can set up to 10 independent parent charts. A parent chart on Channel 1 only syncs the child charts assigned to that same channel — it has zero effect on any other channel.

That means you can finally organize your charts by strategy or asset class, cleanly and independently.

Two modes, both dead simple

Multi-Chart Sync Mode

Built for traders juggling multiple strategies or correlation analysis. Assign a channel to each strategy, set up a parent chart for each, and one click switches the parent chart itself — along with every child chart linked to it.

No more hunting through chart tabs. Less time managing charts means more time back in your analysis.

Single Switcher Mode

Perfect for laptops or single-monitor setups. Turn one chart window into a fast switcher across up to 10 symbols, all from a single click.

No need to pile up chart tabs — your indicators and settings stay exactly where you left them while you cycle through your watchlist.

Key features

One-click group switching: The Channel system lets you switch a parent chart and every linked child chart in a single click.

The Channel system lets you switch a parent chart and every linked child chart in a single click. Timeframe stays put: Only the symbol changes — each chart keeps its own timeframe. Pair a daily chart with a 1-hour chart for multi-timeframe analysis, and swap the symbol on both without losing that setup.

Only the symbol changes — each chart keeps its own timeframe. Pair a daily chart with a 1-hour chart for multi-timeframe analysis, and swap the symbol on both without losing that setup. Less clutter, more clarity: Fewer chart tabs means a cleaner, more readable screen — a real difference-maker if you're working with limited space.

Fewer chart tabs means a cleaner, more readable screen — a real difference-maker if you're working with limited space. Your analysis setup stays intact: Switching symbols never touches your indicators or chart settings.

Switching symbols never touches your indicators or chart settings. Easy symbol management: Change your watchlist right from the EA's input parameters — no need to create new charts or reapply templates.

Setup takes about a minute

No complicated configuration — just three steps:

Set up the parent chart: Attach the EA to your main chart, set "Mode: True=Parent(親・ボタン表示) / False=Child(子・同期)" to true, and set "Sync Channel Number(同期チャネル番号)" to your channel number (e.g., 1). Then assign the symbols you want on each button.

Attach the EA to your main chart, set "Mode: True=Parent(親・ボタン表示) / False=Child(子・同期)" to true, and set "Sync Channel Number(同期チャネル番号)" to your channel number (e.g., 1). Then assign the symbols you want on each button. Set up the child charts: Attach the EA to any chart you want synced, set "Mode: True=Parent(親・ボタン表示) / False=Child(子・同期)" to false, and set "Sync Channel Number(同期チャネル番号)" to the same channel number as the parent (e.g., 1).

Attach the EA to any chart you want synced, set "Mode: True=Parent(親・ボタン表示) / False=Child(子・同期)" to false, and set "Sync Channel Number(同期チャネル番号)" to the as the parent (e.g., 1). Choose your button symbols: Use "Button 1 Symbol" through "Button 10 Symbol" to pick which symbols appear on the buttons.

Just make sure each group uses its own channel number — only child charts sharing that number will sync together. Parent charts never interfere with each other, even if they happen to share the same channel number.

That's it — your professional-grade sync setup is ready.

The trial version has been withdrawn, as it may have run into a conflict with MQL5 Market policy. In its place, we're now offering a 1-month rental so you can try it out before committing to a purchase.

Important: symbols that aren't showing in your MT5 "Symbols" window (Market Watch) won't switch. Make sure any symbol you plan to use is enabled and visible in Market Watch first.

Details that make the difference

UI that stays out of your way: Buttons sit neatly in the top-right corner of the chart — no separate window required. Combine it with MT5's built-in "shift chart from right edge" feature and the buttons never overlap your candles.

Buttons sit neatly in the top-right corner of the chart — no separate window required. Combine it with MT5's built-in "shift chart from right edge" feature and the buttons never overlap your candles. Wide symbol coverage: Choose from 70 symbols, including major FX pairs, gold (XAUUSD), Nikkei 225 (JPN225), S&P 500 (US500), crude oil (XTIUSD), and Bitcoin (BTCUSD).

Choose from 70 symbols, including major FX pairs, gold (XAUUSD), Nikkei 225 (JPN225), S&P 500 (US500), crude oil (XTIUSD), and Bitcoin (BTCUSD). Fully customizable layout: Adjust button position, size, color, and font size to match your own trading setup.

Adjust button position, size, color, and font size to match your own trading setup. Automatic symbol normalization: Broker-specific suffixes like EURUSD.pro or GBPJPY_m are detected and handled automatically — no manual adjustment needed.

Who this is for

Traders monitoring multiple strategies or asset classes at once

Anyone doing regular multi-timeframe analysis

Traders tracking correlations across currency pairs or commodities

Laptop or single-monitor traders looking to maximize their setup

Traders who want their charts organized by strategy for deeper focus

Anyone looking to cut out repetitive chart management tasks

Every minute you're not spent hunting for the right chart, opening it, and rearranging your layout is a minute you get back for analysis.

Let All Charts Sync Changer Pro take the weight off your daily chart management.

Supported symbols

FX Majors: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD FX Crosses & Exotics: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY, EURAUD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURNOK, EURNZD, EURSEK, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPNZD, MXNJPY, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, NZDJPY, NZDSGD, SGDJPY, TRYJPY, USDCNH, USDMXN, USDNOK, USDSEK, USDSGD, USDTRY, USDZAR, ZARJPY Indices: AUS200, EU50, FRA40, GER40, HI50, HK50, JPN225, SPA35, UK100, US100, US30, US500 Commodities & Metals: NGAS, XAGUSD, XAUEUR, XAUUSD, XBRUSD, XPTUSD, XTIUSD Crypto: ADAUSD, BCHUSD, BTCUSD, DOGEUSD, DOTUSD, ETHUSD, LINKUSD, LTCUSD, SOLUSD, XRPUSD *More symbols will be added over time.