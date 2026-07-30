AllChartsSyncChangerPro

  • Utilities
  • Hiroaki Ihara
    Hiroaki Ihara

    Hiroaki Ihara

    I'm a trader from Japan, and the tools I create are born directly from my own trading experiences. If you've ever thought, "I wish this were more convenient" or "I need something to make this less stressful," my tools are for you. I prioritize practical functionality over flashy design, building
    1 topic
  • Version: 12.1
  • Activations: 5

Whether you're a multi-timeframe analyst or trading from a single monitor, this tool has your back.


Turn your MT5 into an analysis command center — the ultimate chart sync & instant symbol switcher

Tired of switching charts one by one every time you change strategy?

Is your workspace a mess of currency pairs, indices, and commodities?

Wish you had a desktop-grade analysis setup, even without multiple monitors?

If any of that sounds familiar, All Charts Sync Changer+ is built to fix exactly that. It takes the busywork out of chart management, so you can spend that time on what actually matters: analysis and decision-making.


Channels: full control over your workspace

At the heart of this tool is its Channel system. Channels let you group your charts into independent teams — for example:

  • Channel 1: FX majors
  • Channel 2: Yen crosses
  • Channel 3: Indices & commodities

You can set up to 10 independent parent charts. A parent chart on Channel 1 only syncs the child charts assigned to that same channel — it has zero effect on any other channel.

That means you can finally organize your charts by strategy or asset class, cleanly and independently.


Two modes, both dead simple

Multi-Chart Sync Mode

Built for traders juggling multiple strategies or correlation analysis. Assign a channel to each strategy, set up a parent chart for each, and one click switches the parent chart itself — along with every child chart linked to it.

No more hunting through chart tabs. Less time managing charts means more time back in your analysis.

Single Switcher Mode

Perfect for laptops or single-monitor setups. Turn one chart window into a fast switcher across up to 10 symbols, all from a single click.

No need to pile up chart tabs — your indicators and settings stay exactly where you left them while you cycle through your watchlist.


Key features

  • One-click group switching: The Channel system lets you switch a parent chart and every linked child chart in a single click.
  • Timeframe stays put: Only the symbol changes — each chart keeps its own timeframe. Pair a daily chart with a 1-hour chart for multi-timeframe analysis, and swap the symbol on both without losing that setup.
  • Less clutter, more clarity: Fewer chart tabs means a cleaner, more readable screen — a real difference-maker if you're working with limited space.
  • Your analysis setup stays intact: Switching symbols never touches your indicators or chart settings.
  • Easy symbol management: Change your watchlist right from the EA's input parameters — no need to create new charts or reapply templates.

Setup takes about a minute

No complicated configuration — just three steps:

  • Set up the parent chart: Attach the EA to your main chart, set "Mode: True=Parent(親・ボタン表示) / False=Child(子・同期)" to true, and set "Sync Channel Number(同期チャネル番号)" to your channel number (e.g., 1). Then assign the symbols you want on each button.
  • Set up the child charts: Attach the EA to any chart you want synced, set "Mode: True=Parent(親・ボタン表示) / False=Child(子・同期)" to false, and set "Sync Channel Number(同期チャネル番号)" to the same channel number as the parent (e.g., 1).
  • Choose your button symbols: Use "Button 1 Symbol" through "Button 10 Symbol" to pick which symbols appear on the buttons.

Just make sure each group uses its own channel number — only child charts sharing that number will sync together. Parent charts never interfere with each other, even if they happen to share the same channel number.

That's it — your professional-grade sync setup is ready.

  • The trial version has been withdrawn, as it may have run into a conflict with MQL5 Market policy. In its place, we're now offering a 1-month rental so you can try it out before committing to a purchase.
  • Important: symbols that aren't showing in your MT5 "Symbols" window (Market Watch) won't switch. Make sure any symbol you plan to use is enabled and visible in Market Watch first.

Details that make the difference

  • UI that stays out of your way: Buttons sit neatly in the top-right corner of the chart — no separate window required. Combine it with MT5's built-in "shift chart from right edge" feature and the buttons never overlap your candles.
  • Wide symbol coverage: Choose from 70 symbols, including major FX pairs, gold (XAUUSD), Nikkei 225 (JPN225), S&P 500 (US500), crude oil (XTIUSD), and Bitcoin (BTCUSD).
  • Fully customizable layout: Adjust button position, size, color, and font size to match your own trading setup.
  • Automatic symbol normalization: Broker-specific suffixes like EURUSD.pro or GBPJPY_m are detected and handled automatically — no manual adjustment needed.

Who this is for

  • Traders monitoring multiple strategies or asset classes at once
  • Anyone doing regular multi-timeframe analysis
  • Traders tracking correlations across currency pairs or commodities
  • Laptop or single-monitor traders looking to maximize their setup
  • Traders who want their charts organized by strategy for deeper focus
  • Anyone looking to cut out repetitive chart management tasks

Every minute you're not spent hunting for the right chart, opening it, and rearranging your layout is a minute you get back for analysis.

Let All Charts Sync Changer Pro take the weight off your daily chart management.


Supported symbols

FX Majors: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD

FX Crosses & Exotics: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY, EURAUD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURNOK, EURNZD, EURSEK, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPNZD, MXNJPY, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, NZDJPY, NZDSGD, SGDJPY, TRYJPY, USDCNH, USDMXN, USDNOK, USDSEK, USDSGD, USDTRY, USDZAR, ZARJPY

Indices: AUS200, EU50, FRA40, GER40, HI50, HK50, JPN225, SPA35, UK100, US100, US30, US500

Commodities & Metals: NGAS, XAGUSD, XAUEUR, XAUUSD, XBRUSD, XPTUSD, XTIUSD

Crypto: ADAUSD, BCHUSD, BTCUSD, DOGEUSD, DOTUSD, ETHUSD, LINKUSD, LTCUSD, SOLUSD, XRPUSD

*More symbols will be added over time.



Disclaimer

Before purchasing or using this product (hereinafter, "this tool"), please be sure to read the following disclaimer and use it only after agreeing to its terms. By using this tool, you are deemed to have agreed to the following terms.

  • [No Investment Advice or Profit Guarantee] This tool is a utility software designed to streamline chart management and analysis. It does not include any order execution or automated trading functionality, and it does not guarantee future profits. All final investment decisions must be made at the user's own discretion and responsibility.
  • [Delays and Operational Errors Due to Communication or Environment] The chart switching and synchronization functions of this tool may experience delays depending on your PC specifications, memory capacity, internet connection, and MT5 server connectivity. The developer accepts no responsibility for any losses resulting from incorrect orders or settlement operations performed while a chart has not fully switched.
  • [Disclaimer Regarding Special Symbol Names and Quote Display] This tool includes a feature that automatically adapts to common broker-specific suffixes (e.g., EURUSD.pro). However, it may not be able to handle prefixes attached at the beginning of a symbol name (e.g., fx-EURUSD) or entirely different special symbol names (such as the difference between XAUUSD and GOLD). Additionally, due to MT5 specifications, the synchronization function will not work if the target symbol is not displayed in the "Market Watch" window. The developer is not liable for any malfunction arising from your broker's unique naming conventions or incomplete environment configuration.
  • [Conflicts or Interference with Other Tools] If this tool is used alongside other EAs (Expert Advisors), custom indicators that require heavy processing, or special scripts within your MT5 environment, instability or unexpected malfunctions may occur. Stable operation in combination with other tools cannot be guaranteed.
  • [Impact of MT5 Platform Updates] Due to specification changes or updates to MetaTrader 5 (MT5) by MetaQuotes, some or all functions of this tool may become unusable without prior notice in the future. The developer will make every effort to accommodate such updates, but permanent functionality cannot be guaranteed.
  • [Provided "As-Is"] This tool is provided on an "as-is" basis. While the developer has conducted thorough testing prior to release, this does not guarantee the complete absence of potential bugs or defects inherent to the nature of software.
  • [Unexpected Behavior Due to Configuration Errors] The developer is not responsible for any unexpected behavior, or resulting disadvantages, caused by user error in parameter settings, such as duplicate channel numbers or incorrect parent/child chart configurations.
  • [Limitation of Liability] To the maximum extent permitted by law, the developer shall not be liable for any direct, indirect, incidental, special, or consequential damages (including but not limited to loss of profit, data loss, or business interruption) arising from the use of, or inability to use, this tool.
  • [Refunds, Exchanges, and Support] Due to the nature of digital products, returns and refunds after purchase cannot be accepted in principle, for any reason whatsoever, including malfunctions dependent on the user's individual environment. Furthermore, the developer is under no obligation to provide free support for customization or troubleshooting tailored to individual environments.
  • [Copyright] The copyright of this tool belongs to the developer. Reverse engineering, decompiling, modification, redistribution, resale, and sharing among multiple users (license violation) are strictly prohibited. Legal action may be taken in the event that unauthorized use is discovered.
  • [No Support for Edition Changes or Upgrades] This tool is offered in multiple editions with differing features and specifications (e.g., Standard, Advanced, Professional). These are treated as entirely separate, independent products within our system. Therefore, we do not offer any service to migrate (upgrade) from one purchased edition to another via a difference payment or automatic update. If the features of a different edition become necessary, a new purchase will be required, and no refund or offset against the previously purchased product will be provided. Furthermore, even in the case of an accidental purchase of an edition other than the one intended, due to the nature of digital products, we cannot accommodate any exchange or refund for a different edition. Please be sure to fully review the specifications of each edition before purchasing, and make your selection at your own responsibility.
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5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
Utilities
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe  is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, th
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (1)
Utilities
AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
AZT Plocker
Ntobeko Zulu
Utilities
The AZT Profit Locker is an advanced automated risk-management utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who want to remove emotional interference and protect their hard-earned profits. Traders aren't just fighting the Forex market, they're fighting their own biology. Fear, Greed and Anxiety lead to holding losers too long and cutting winners too early. The utility flips the script by removing emotion from risk management. Operating as a dedicated automated risk manager, this
Becktester Telegram Signals for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilities
Becktester Telegram Signals — Turn Telegram Signals into Real Backtests Automatically read signals from real Telegram channels , parse them (Buy/Sell/Entry/SL/TP), and backtest in MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester . Verify parsing first with Live Parsing Test Mode . Multi currency testing mode in MT5. Important Information After purchasing the product, please leave a comment on the product page, and I will send you the Telegram Signal History Parser file. This file is not publicly available at the m
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Signal Trading View to MT5 Pro
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro  Instant professional execution between TradingView and MetaTrader 5 Automate your trading strategy with the most robust communication bridge between TradingView alerts and real execution in MT5. Designed for traders who demand speed, flexibility, and impeccable risk management, this Expert Advisor transforms any alert message into a precise market or limit order.   Install and TEST the TRIAL version HERE STRENGTHS AND ADVANTAGES Universal Parsing Engine (Propriet
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Utilities
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
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