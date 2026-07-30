AllChartsSyncChangerPro
- Utilities
-
Hiroaki IharaI'm a trader from Japan, and the tools I create are born directly from my own trading experiences. If you've ever thought, "I wish this were more convenient" or "I need something to make this less stressful," my tools are for you. I prioritize practical functionality over flashy design, building
- Version: 12.1
- Activations: 5
Whether you're a multi-timeframe analyst or trading from a single monitor, this tool has your back.
Turn your MT5 into an analysis command center — the ultimate chart sync & instant symbol switcher
Tired of switching charts one by one every time you change strategy?
Is your workspace a mess of currency pairs, indices, and commodities?
Wish you had a desktop-grade analysis setup, even without multiple monitors?
If any of that sounds familiar, All Charts Sync Changer+ is built to fix exactly that. It takes the busywork out of chart management, so you can spend that time on what actually matters: analysis and decision-making.
Channels: full control over your workspace
At the heart of this tool is its Channel system. Channels let you group your charts into independent teams — for example:
- Channel 1: FX majors
- Channel 2: Yen crosses
- Channel 3: Indices & commodities
You can set up to 10 independent parent charts. A parent chart on Channel 1 only syncs the child charts assigned to that same channel — it has zero effect on any other channel.
That means you can finally organize your charts by strategy or asset class, cleanly and independently.
Two modes, both dead simple
Multi-Chart Sync Mode
Built for traders juggling multiple strategies or correlation analysis. Assign a channel to each strategy, set up a parent chart for each, and one click switches the parent chart itself — along with every child chart linked to it.
No more hunting through chart tabs. Less time managing charts means more time back in your analysis.
Single Switcher Mode
Perfect for laptops or single-monitor setups. Turn one chart window into a fast switcher across up to 10 symbols, all from a single click.
No need to pile up chart tabs — your indicators and settings stay exactly where you left them while you cycle through your watchlist.
Key features
- One-click group switching: The Channel system lets you switch a parent chart and every linked child chart in a single click.
- Timeframe stays put: Only the symbol changes — each chart keeps its own timeframe. Pair a daily chart with a 1-hour chart for multi-timeframe analysis, and swap the symbol on both without losing that setup.
- Less clutter, more clarity: Fewer chart tabs means a cleaner, more readable screen — a real difference-maker if you're working with limited space.
- Your analysis setup stays intact: Switching symbols never touches your indicators or chart settings.
- Easy symbol management: Change your watchlist right from the EA's input parameters — no need to create new charts or reapply templates.
Setup takes about a minute
No complicated configuration — just three steps:
- Set up the parent chart: Attach the EA to your main chart, set "Mode: True=Parent(親・ボタン表示) / False=Child(子・同期)" to true, and set "Sync Channel Number(同期チャネル番号)" to your channel number (e.g., 1). Then assign the symbols you want on each button.
- Set up the child charts: Attach the EA to any chart you want synced, set "Mode: True=Parent(親・ボタン表示) / False=Child(子・同期)" to false, and set "Sync Channel Number(同期チャネル番号)" to the same channel number as the parent (e.g., 1).
- Choose your button symbols: Use "Button 1 Symbol" through "Button 10 Symbol" to pick which symbols appear on the buttons.
Just make sure each group uses its own channel number — only child charts sharing that number will sync together. Parent charts never interfere with each other, even if they happen to share the same channel number.
That's it — your professional-grade sync setup is ready.
- The trial version has been withdrawn, as it may have run into a conflict with MQL5 Market policy. In its place, we're now offering a 1-month rental so you can try it out before committing to a purchase.
- Important: symbols that aren't showing in your MT5 "Symbols" window (Market Watch) won't switch. Make sure any symbol you plan to use is enabled and visible in Market Watch first.
Details that make the difference
- UI that stays out of your way: Buttons sit neatly in the top-right corner of the chart — no separate window required. Combine it with MT5's built-in "shift chart from right edge" feature and the buttons never overlap your candles.
- Wide symbol coverage: Choose from 70 symbols, including major FX pairs, gold (XAUUSD), Nikkei 225 (JPN225), S&P 500 (US500), crude oil (XTIUSD), and Bitcoin (BTCUSD).
- Fully customizable layout: Adjust button position, size, color, and font size to match your own trading setup.
- Automatic symbol normalization: Broker-specific suffixes like EURUSD.pro or GBPJPY_m are detected and handled automatically — no manual adjustment needed.
Who this is for
- Traders monitoring multiple strategies or asset classes at once
- Anyone doing regular multi-timeframe analysis
- Traders tracking correlations across currency pairs or commodities
- Laptop or single-monitor traders looking to maximize their setup
- Traders who want their charts organized by strategy for deeper focus
- Anyone looking to cut out repetitive chart management tasks
Every minute you're not spent hunting for the right chart, opening it, and rearranging your layout is a minute you get back for analysis.
Let All Charts Sync Changer Pro take the weight off your daily chart management.
Supported symbols
FX Majors: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD
FX Crosses & Exotics: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY, EURAUD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURNOK, EURNZD, EURSEK, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPNZD, MXNJPY, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, NZDJPY, NZDSGD, SGDJPY, TRYJPY, USDCNH, USDMXN, USDNOK, USDSEK, USDSGD, USDTRY, USDZAR, ZARJPY
Indices: AUS200, EU50, FRA40, GER40, HI50, HK50, JPN225, SPA35, UK100, US100, US30, US500
Commodities & Metals: NGAS, XAGUSD, XAUEUR, XAUUSD, XBRUSD, XPTUSD, XTIUSD
Crypto: ADAUSD, BCHUSD, BTCUSD, DOGEUSD, DOTUSD, ETHUSD, LINKUSD, LTCUSD, SOLUSD, XRPUSD
*More symbols will be added over time.
Disclaimer
Before purchasing or using this product (hereinafter, "this tool"), please be sure to read the following disclaimer and use it only after agreeing to its terms. By using this tool, you are deemed to have agreed to the following terms.
- [No Investment Advice or Profit Guarantee] This tool is a utility software designed to streamline chart management and analysis. It does not include any order execution or automated trading functionality, and it does not guarantee future profits. All final investment decisions must be made at the user's own discretion and responsibility.
- [Delays and Operational Errors Due to Communication or Environment] The chart switching and synchronization functions of this tool may experience delays depending on your PC specifications, memory capacity, internet connection, and MT5 server connectivity. The developer accepts no responsibility for any losses resulting from incorrect orders or settlement operations performed while a chart has not fully switched.
- [Disclaimer Regarding Special Symbol Names and Quote Display] This tool includes a feature that automatically adapts to common broker-specific suffixes (e.g., EURUSD.pro). However, it may not be able to handle prefixes attached at the beginning of a symbol name (e.g., fx-EURUSD) or entirely different special symbol names (such as the difference between XAUUSD and GOLD). Additionally, due to MT5 specifications, the synchronization function will not work if the target symbol is not displayed in the "Market Watch" window. The developer is not liable for any malfunction arising from your broker's unique naming conventions or incomplete environment configuration.
- [Conflicts or Interference with Other Tools] If this tool is used alongside other EAs (Expert Advisors), custom indicators that require heavy processing, or special scripts within your MT5 environment, instability or unexpected malfunctions may occur. Stable operation in combination with other tools cannot be guaranteed.
- [Impact of MT5 Platform Updates] Due to specification changes or updates to MetaTrader 5 (MT5) by MetaQuotes, some or all functions of this tool may become unusable without prior notice in the future. The developer will make every effort to accommodate such updates, but permanent functionality cannot be guaranteed.
- [Provided "As-Is"] This tool is provided on an "as-is" basis. While the developer has conducted thorough testing prior to release, this does not guarantee the complete absence of potential bugs or defects inherent to the nature of software.
- [Unexpected Behavior Due to Configuration Errors] The developer is not responsible for any unexpected behavior, or resulting disadvantages, caused by user error in parameter settings, such as duplicate channel numbers or incorrect parent/child chart configurations.
- [Limitation of Liability] To the maximum extent permitted by law, the developer shall not be liable for any direct, indirect, incidental, special, or consequential damages (including but not limited to loss of profit, data loss, or business interruption) arising from the use of, or inability to use, this tool.
- [Refunds, Exchanges, and Support] Due to the nature of digital products, returns and refunds after purchase cannot be accepted in principle, for any reason whatsoever, including malfunctions dependent on the user's individual environment. Furthermore, the developer is under no obligation to provide free support for customization or troubleshooting tailored to individual environments.
- [Copyright] The copyright of this tool belongs to the developer. Reverse engineering, decompiling, modification, redistribution, resale, and sharing among multiple users (license violation) are strictly prohibited. Legal action may be taken in the event that unauthorized use is discovered.
- [No Support for Edition Changes or Upgrades] This tool is offered in multiple editions with differing features and specifications (e.g., Standard, Advanced, Professional). These are treated as entirely separate, independent products within our system. Therefore, we do not offer any service to migrate (upgrade) from one purchased edition to another via a difference payment or automatic update. If the features of a different edition become necessary, a new purchase will be required, and no refund or offset against the previously purchased product will be provided. Furthermore, even in the case of an accidental purchase of an edition other than the one intended, due to the nature of digital products, we cannot accommodate any exchange or refund for a different edition. Please be sure to fully review the specifications of each edition before purchasing, and make your selection at your own responsibility.