TheGreatRSIscalper
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Hello, this EA is designed to scalp the market in the direction of the trend.
I give you the ability to modify a lot of parameters in order to optimize the EA on different assets and timeframes. As a matter of fact, I noticed that the strategy is relatively adaptable among some Forex pairs and some assets from the daily timeframe to the 5 minutes one. I hope that you will be able to diversify your portfolio thanks to this skill.
All backtests are done with a real tick database.
Parameters
- OBlong, OSlong, OBshort, OSshort - overbought and oversold level according to the trading side for better optimization
- PMAlong, PMAshort - MA period according to the trading side
- MagicNumber
- TOD_From_Hour, TOD_From_Min, TOD_To_Hour, TOD_To_Min - trading schedule
- TradeMonday (to friday) - Days to trade
- TradeSize - number of lots
- Hedging - type of your account
- MinFreeMargin - the minimum free margin necessary to take another trade, including the next trade. For example, if you want a min free margin of $1000 and that your actual free margin is $1200, the EA will not take a trade for which the required margin is $200 or more.
- MaxSpread, MaxSlippage
- NextOpenTradeAfterBars - minimum amount of bars between two trades
- MaxOpenTrades, MaxLongTrades, MaxShortTrades