TheGreatRSIscalper

Hello, this EA is designed to scalp the market in the direction of the trend.

I give you the ability to modify a lot of parameters in order to optimize the EA on different assets and timeframes. As a matter of fact, I noticed that the strategy is relatively adaptable among some Forex pairs and some assets from the daily timeframe to the 5 minutes one. I hope that you will be able to diversify your portfolio thanks to this skill.

All backtests are done with a real tick database.





Parameters