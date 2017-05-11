EZT MultiTF MACD
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 24 November 2021
- Activations: 20
This indicator can display 1 or 2 MACD indicator on different time-frames and settings. Uses EMA for calculation. The active indicators can give visual and sound alert on zero-level-cross if the user choose that option. Alert can be set on one or both active indicator, even if the time-frame, and the period different on each. When alert set to both, the two MACD histogram must be on the same size of the 0 level to get an arrow. There is a display panel with buttons on the main chart, what is show the active indicators and their settings. There is an option to hide this panel. With the buttons temporary you can hide one of the active MACD
Push and email alert added.
Settings description
- Panel location – The display panel on main chart, which corner you want to see it.
- Panel size – You can choose normal or large size
- Panel shift – how far you want the panel from the side
- Color of active MACD button – active MACD
- Color of inactive MACD button – active MACD but temporary hidden
- Use MACD – choose only one or both : true/false
- MACD time-frame – each MACD can be on a different timeframe
- Alert – true/false : pop up alert on the arrow.
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