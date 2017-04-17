EZT MultiTF rsi

This is a great utility tool to see valuable information on your chart. The panel is free-floating, grab with your mouse and move around on the chart with ease. Also the panel is collapsible so you can save space, and you can see only the information you wish. There is three section to the panel, when is closed you can see the top section only. Here the list of information you can see on the panel, from the top to bottom: The first part of the panel: Price : The color is changing according to d