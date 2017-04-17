EZT MultiTF rsi

This indicator can display 1-6 RSI indicator on different timeframes and settings. The active indicators can give visual and sound alert on oversold/overbought level if the user choose that option. Alert can be set on one or all active indicator, even if the timeframe, the period and the oversold/overbought level different on each.There is a display panel with buttons on the main chart, what is show the active indicators and their settings.There is an option to hide this panel. With the buttons temporary you can hide some of the active RSI


Settings description

  • Panel location – The display panel on main chart, which corner you want to see it.
  • Panel size – You can choose normal or large size
  • Panel shift – how far you want the panel from the side
  • Color of active RSI button – active RSI
  • Color of inactive RSI button – active RSI but temporary hidden
  • Use RSI – choose only one or all six : true/false
  • RSI timeframe – each RSI can be on a different timeframe
  • RSI alert - This actual RSI is a part of an alert or not : true/false
  • RSI color – the RSI line color and on the display panel button the color of the letters
  • RSI overbought level – when the alert set true, RSI above this level is overbought, and display a down arrow
  • RSI oversold level – when the alert set true, RSI below this level is oversold, and display an up arrow
  • RSI show levels – true/false : since all six RSI can be set for different overbought/oversold levels, that can make the indicator window crowded, so is the user decision which levels will be visible.
  • Alert on arrow – true/false : pop up alert on the arrow.
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Tibor Rituper
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The indicator predict the future candles direction, by scanning past candle movement. Based on the principal: “ The history repeat itself”. Programmed according to Kendall Correlation. In the settings menu, different scanning options are available. When the indicator find a match, start painting future candles from the current candle to the right, also from the current candle to the left as well, showing you the candle pattern what the actual signal is based on. The left side candle are optiona
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zika79rus
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zika79rus 2021.01.21 13:57 
 

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Imiimi
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Imiimi 2017.06.08 10:06 
 

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Imperial
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Imperial 2017.06.07 16:46 
 

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