EZT Stochastic

5

EZT_Stochastic

 

This is a Multi Timeframe stochastic indicator, with colored background. The colored background can be set to different colors based on the K and D line, (moving up, or down), and also about the position of the lines.

In the oversold or overbought zones you can choose different colors.

 

Settings:

You can choose the time-frame you want to see the stochastic.

Set the regular parameters in a same way like in the original stochastic.

  • Histogram style: The style.
  • Histogram width: The width.
  • Histogram Drawing: Choose from 3 options: “No Histogram”, “Full Histogram”, or “Partial Histogram”     (See picture examples.)

You can set the oversold and overbought levels. (The default are: 20-80)

The background colors:

  • Oversold UP color: The stochastic are below the 20 level and K line crossed D line up.
  • Up color: The stochastic K line crossed up the 20 levels and goes until the D line crossed up the 80 level, or the K line cross D line down.
  • Overbought up color: The stochastic D line crossed up 80 level, and goes until K line cross down the D line.
  • Overbought down: The stochastic are above the 80 level and K line crossed D line down.
  • Down color: The stochastic K line crossed down the 80 levels and goes until the D line crossed down the 20 level, or the K line cross D line up.
  • Oversold down: The stochastic D line crossed down 20 level, and goes until K line cross up the D line.

You can chose the levels color and style.

You can chose the stochastic K and D line style, width and color, and for the K line you can set separate colors for oversold and overbought zones.


Reviews 2
Lasse Michael Holm
1605
Lasse Michael Holm 2020.05.20 01:36 
 

I really love this indicator so much!! Best on this forum. The histogram makes it so easy to read. 10 star!

Sio Fong Fok
320
Sio Fong Fok 2019.09.29 14:05 
 

nice indicator

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Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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EZT Macd Pro
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Indicators
You can read about the MACD indicator at this link Software description This indicator can display 1 or 2 MACD indicator on different time frames and settings. There is a FREE version that uses EMA for calculation. This Pro version use all 4 Moving average type for calculation: Simple, exponential, smoothed and linear weighted. The active indicators can give pop up, sound, push or e-mail alert. The free version alert on zero-level-cross only, this Pro version alert can be set to zero level cros
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
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Indicators
Description:  User_Manual The EZT Trend indicator will show you the trend, the pullback and the entry opportunities. Optional filtering and all type of alerts are available. E-mail and push notification alerts are added. We are also developing an EA based on this indicator, which will be available soon. It is a multi-functional indicator consisting of two color histograms and a line. It is a visual representation of a trend direction and strength, also you will find divergence many times, eithe
EZT Future Candles FREE
Tibor Rituper
Indicators
The FREE version works on Demo account and only CADCHF and NZDCHF pairs. The indicator predict the future candles direction, by scanning past candle movement. Based on the principal: “ The history repeat itself”. Programmed according to Kendall Correlation. In the settings menu, different scanning options are available. When the indicator find a match, start painting future candles from the current candle to the right, also from the current candle to the left as well, showing you the candle pa
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EZT ChartChanger Limited
Tibor Rituper
Utilities
This is a free version of our Great tool with limited functions. The ChartChanger is a great utility tool to reduce the number of open charts on your terminal. There is three section to it: Symbols, Time frames and Templates. You need only one chart to be open and still you can scroll up to multiple ones. Symbols: With the push of a button you can change from one symbol to another, and your applied indicators will stay on the next chart. For the symbols there is an auto detection mode, or you ca
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EZT MultiTF rsi
Tibor Rituper
Indicators
This indicator can display 1-6 RSI indicator on different timeframes and settings. The active indicators can give visual and sound alert on oversold/overbought level if the user choose that option. Alert can be set on one or all active indicator, even if the timeframe, the period and the oversold/overbought level different on each.There is a display panel with buttons on the main chart, what is show the active indicators and their settings.There is an option to hide this panel. With the buttons
EZT MultiTF CCI
Tibor Rituper
Indicators
This indicator can display 1-3 CCI indicator on different time frames and settings. The active indicators can give visual and sound alert on oversold/overbought level if the user choose that option. Alert can be set on one or all active indicator, even if the time frame, the period and the oversold/overbought level different on each. There is a display panel with buttons on the main chart, what is show the active indicators and their settings. There is an option to hide this panel. With the butt
EZT MultiTF MACD
Tibor Rituper
Indicators
This indicator can display 1 or 2 MACD indicator on different time-frames and settings. Uses EMA for calculation. The active indicators can give visual and sound alert on zero-level-cross if the user choose that option. Alert can be set on one or both active indicator, even if the time-frame, and the period different on each. When alert set to both, the two MACD histogram must be on the same size of the 0 level to get an arrow. There is a display panel with buttons on the main chart, what is sho
EZT ChartChanger
Tibor Rituper
Utilities
The ChartChanger is a great utility tool to reduce the number of open charts on your terminal. There is three section to it: Symbols, Time frames and Templates. You need only one chart to be open and still you can scroll up to multiple ones. Symbols: With the push of a button you can change from one symbol to another, and your applied indicators will stay on the next chart. For the symbols there is an auto detection mode, or you can manually enter the desired ones. You can use all 28 or any numb
EZT Pinbar Alert
Tibor Rituper
Indicators
This is a Multi Time frame Pin bar alert indicator. You can use on the current time frame only or all of the time frames from the 1 minute to the monthly. When you choose all the time frames, you get alert on the current time frame your chart is open and the time frames above. There is a Pop up, email, and push notification alerts for each chosen time frame separately. The indicator place an arrow on the price chart. For bullish/Long Pin bar it is below the price line, for bearish/Short Pin bar
EZT Engulfing
Tibor Rituper
Indicators
This is a Multi Timeframe engulfing candle alert indicator. You can use on the current timeframe only or all of the timeframes from the 1 minute to the monthly. This is a non-repainting MTF indicator. When you use the selected timeframes option, (MultiTimeframe mode), you can see signals on the actual current timeframe and above. There is a Pop up, email, and push notification alerts for each chosen timeframe separately. The indicator place a dot on the price chart. For bullish engulfing candle
EZT Daily Data ADR
Tibor Rituper
Indicators
This is a great utility tool to see valuable information on your chart. The panel is free-floating, grab with your mouse and move around on the chart with ease. Also the panel is collapsible so you can save space, and you can see only the information you wish. There is three section to the panel, when is closed you can see the top section only. Here the list of information you can see on the panel, from the top to bottom: The first part of the panel: Price : The color is changing according to d
EZT Ichimoku MTF
Tibor Rituper
Indicators
EZT_Ichimoku_MTF Multitimeframe Ichimoku indicator. Display up to 4 different Ichimoku on the chart. Every line of every ichimoku is customizable, you can turn off/on or choose different thickness or color. You can choose to see only the cloud in multiple ichimokus. Optional info panel to identify the different Ichimokus. Works the same way like the original Ichimoku indicator.
EZT Trade History
Tibor Rituper
Indicators
EZT Trade History This is a great tool to analyze past trades or follow current ongoing trades, especially when you using an EA to manage your transactions. You will see the exact candle where the trade was opened and closed. Collapsible floating panel on the chart, free to move anywhere with your mouse. When you using multiple EA’s with different magic numbers, you have 5 options to separate those trades, so you will know which EA opened specific transactions. You can set the day limits how fa
EZT Bollinger Trendline
Tibor Rituper
Indicators
EZT Bollinger Trendline Indicator based on multiple settings of Bollinger Band. In the menu you can choose the similar settings than bollinger band indicator. Trend period and trend deviations. Also paint and arrow on chart when direction change. Three different kind of alert , such as pop up, e-mail and push notification. Try different settings on different timeframes. Please help my work and rate and comment my products!
EZT Future Candles
Tibor Rituper
Indicators
The indicator predict the future candles direction, by scanning past candle movement. Based on the principal: “ The history repeat itself”. Programmed according to Kendall Correlation. In the settings menu, different scanning options are available. When the indicator find a match, start painting future candles from the current candle to the right, also from the current candle to the left as well, showing you the candle pattern what the actual signal is based on. The left side candle are optiona
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Lasse Michael Holm
1605
Lasse Michael Holm 2020.05.20 01:36 
 

I really love this indicator so much!! Best on this forum. The histogram makes it so easy to read. 10 star!

Sio Fong Fok
320
Sio Fong Fok 2019.09.29 14:05 
 

nice indicator

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