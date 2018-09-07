EZT_Stochastic

This is a Multi Timeframe stochastic indicator, with colored background. The colored background can be set to different colors based on the K and D line, (moving up, or down), and also about the position of the lines.

In the oversold or overbought zones you can choose different colors.

Settings:

You can choose the time-frame you want to see the stochastic.

Set the regular parameters in a same way like in the original stochastic.

Histogram style: The style.

Histogram width: The width.

Histogram Drawing: Choose from 3 options: “No Histogram”, “Full Histogram”, or “Partial Histogram” (See picture examples.)

You can set the oversold and overbought levels. (The default are: 20-80)

The background colors:

Oversold UP color: The stochastic are below the 20 level and K line crossed D line up.

Up color: The stochastic K line crossed up the 20 levels and goes until the D line crossed up the 80 level, or the K line cross D line down.

Overbought up color: The stochastic D line crossed up 80 level, and goes until K line cross down the D line.

Overbought down: The stochastic are above the 80 level and K line crossed D line down.

Down color: The stochastic K line crossed down the 80 levels and goes until the D line crossed down the 20 level, or the K line cross D line up.

Oversold down: The stochastic D line crossed down 20 level, and goes until K line cross up the D line.

You can chose the levels color and style.

You can chose the stochastic K and D line style, width and color, and for the K line you can set separate colors for oversold and overbought zones.



