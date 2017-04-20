Multi time frame navigation and research tool MT4

5

Multitimeframe navigation and research tool MT4 (XY expert advisor) is a convenient tool that allows analyzing the trading instruments on different time frames and fast switching between them. Easy to use. It has no adjustable parameters.

Charts with an XY Expert Advisor can be either the same symbol (instrument) or different (from version 2.0).

When a symbol is changed on one of the charts with the XY expert advisor , cascade change of symbols occurs on other charts with the XY attached.

The XY expert advisor facilitates navigating to the required date and time on all charts it is attached to at once.

This allows you to explore the passage of the price of certain technical levels of both one symbol and different symbols at different time intervals.

Press Ctrl + left mouse button and move the vertical Y line to search for the required date and time on all charts with XY.

Press Shift + left mouse button and move the horizontal X line to search for the required price on all charts with XY.


Keyboard Shortcuts

  • "z" - this action enables / disables fixing the scale on the current chart from XY
  • "a" - this action enables / disables the fixation of the scale on all charts with XY
  • "x" - this action scrolls the chart to the last bar on the current chart from XY
  • "s" - this action scrolls the chart to the last bar on all charts from XY
  • "c" - this action enables / disables automatic scrolling of the chart on the current chart from XY
  • "d" - this action enables / disables automatic scrolling of the chart on all charts with XY
  • "q" - this action changes characters on all charts with XY as on the current chart
  • "w" - eacch press cyclically changes the color of the X and Y indicators on all charts with XY


Video Multi time frame navigation and research tool MT4
Reviews 1
Stylnz
19
Stylnz 2017.12.03 10:21 
 

Great Tool to have.

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4.67 (3)
Utilities
This EA Utility delivers a robust solution for managing an unlimited array of open orders, both manual and automated. It enables customizable partial profit levels utilizing metrics such as pips, ratios, ATR (Average True Range), and profit amounts for precise trade management. The utility features an advanced on-screen display, offering clear visualization of all orders and their profit levels to enhance strategic decision-making and control. To evaluate its performance and interface, the EA s
Risk to R Ratio Manager
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
The Risk to Reward Ratio Manager is a visual order management tool and position size calculator designed to support disciplined trading and professional risk management. It allows traders to visually set entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart, while automatically calculating the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio before sending an order. The tool helps standardize trade preparation and ensures that each position is opened with a predefined and controlled level of risk. Thi
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] One of the k
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Multi time frame navigation and research tool
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Stylnz
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Stylnz 2017.12.03 10:21 
 

Great Tool to have.

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